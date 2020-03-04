East Central begins preparation for COVID-19

The East Central District Health Department has begun preparations to quell the risk of COVID-19’s potential spread through its coverage area.

ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers said Tuesday at the Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting that the overall risk of the coronavirus remains at “a 3 or a 4” out of 10, in comparison with the flu, which still remains at a 5 or a 6 as winter changes over into spring. But, Sepers acknowledged he is well aware of the illness’s vast spread throughout the United States, with 105 different cases popping up in several different states, along with multiple deaths.

“If you look at the case breakout, it’s really high,” Sepers said. “What we’re starting to see, though, is cases popping up nationwide. What we’re safely saying at the CDC and DHHS and locally, is that we have really good evidence for community spread. Community spread simply means that this is cropping up in ways that we can’t specifically track to a travel location.”

No cases have been reported in Nebraska or Platte County as of Tuesday night, but ECDHD is taking no risks, opening up an operations center in order to track the spread of the virus if it does reach Platte County. The facility allows them to track whether or not the county is at risk while developing procedures to prevent a widespread outbreak.