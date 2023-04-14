I’ve been thinking about two women and two gardens lately.

We find the first woman in a garden named Eden.

Her name is Eve and we read about her in the book of Genesis.

By this time, God has created the heavens and the earth and a man named Adam.

God puts Adam in Eden, which must have been beautiful. God will put Adam in a deep sleep during which the Lord takes out one of his ribs. God makes a woman from the rib and brings her to Adam.

That’s Eve.

Adam and Eve are in the garden together.

And they really do live in a perfect world.

In the middle of the garden are the tree of life and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

The Lord has told Adam that he can eat from any tree in the garden – except the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

“For when you eat from it, you will certainly die,” God says.

Please notice that God says “when” and not “if” they eat from it.

I believe God knew trouble was ahead.

He was right.

The Scriptures tell us about a serpent, who’s craftier than any of the wild animals the Lord has made.

I think it’s obvious that Satan is the snake and the way he lures an unsuspecting Eve into a conversation is criminal.

He starts by planting a big seed of doubt.

“Did God really say, ‘You must not eat from any tree in the garden?” the snake asks.

Notice how Satan twists God’s words — making it sound like the Lord said every tree in the garden was off limits.

Now, Eve falls into the trap of trying to explain things.

Eve says she and Adam can eat from the garden trees.

They can’t eat the fruit from that one tree in the middle.

If they do, they’ll die.

“You will not certainly die,” the serpent tells Eve.

Can you hear the scoffing in Satan’s voice as he makes it sound like Eve doesn’t know what she’s talking about?

Then Satan sews deception into the soil of Eve’s innocent heart — making it sound like God’s been keeping something good from her.

“God knows that when you eat from it, your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil,” the serpent says.

Don’t you wish you could go back in time and tackle Eve before she pulls that produce from the forbidden tree?

Eve sees that the fruit looks good and believes it will give her wisdom, so she eats some of it.

She gives some to Adam who just happens to be with her and he eats it, too.

Why didn’t Adam try to stop her? Why didn’t he suggest they go shopping at some other tree?

I don’t know, but God confronts Adam, who blames Eve for giving her the fruit and she blames the snake for deceiving her.

Because Adam listened to Eve, the ground will produce thorns and thistles and he’ll raise food by the sweat of his brow. She’ll have severe pain in childbirth.

They’re banished from the garden.

And the perfect life they knew isn’t perfect anymore.

Did Eve miss life in Eden? Did she wish she’d never gone near that snake or listened to him?

I wonder.

Fast forward a few thousand years to another garden.

This one has a tomb.

Just a couple days earlier, Jesus — the son of God — was mercilessly beaten, whipped and hung on a cross, where he died an excruciatingly painful death.

After Jesus dies, a man named Joseph, who’s from Arimathea, removes Christ’s body from the cross. Another man, Nicodemus — who first came to see Jesus one night — now comes in daylight with 100 pounds of myrrh and aloes.

They wrap Christ’s body in the spices and linen cloths and put him in a tomb, where nobody else has ever been placed.

It’s still dark on the first day of the week, when a woman comes to this garden.

She’s never lived in a perfect world and she doesn’t come to the garden to eat fruit or talk to a snake.

Instead, she’s brought spices to tend to the body of someone who’s brought so much healing and wholeness to her.

We know her as Mary Magdalene.

The Scriptures say Christ cast seven demons out of her. We can only imagine how tormented Mary was before she encountered Christ and how grateful she was thereafter.

Then she watched as the One who’d made all the difference in her life died a horrible death on a cross.

She must have been so grief-stricken, shocked and in pain.

Now, she’s about to get another shock.

She comes to the garden tomb and sees the stone has been rolled away.

Mary runs to two disciples — Peter and John — to tell them that Christ isn’t in the tomb.

“We don’t know where they’ve laid him,” she says.

The disciples rush to investigate for themselves, then later return home, but Mary stays outside the tomb weeping.

She looks inside and sees two angels seated where Jesus’ body had been.

“Woman, why are you crying?” they ask.

Imagine her anguish as she says, “They have taken my Lord away and I don’t know where they have put him.”

At this, she turns and sees Jesus standing there, but doesn’t realize it’s him.

Imagine the tenderness of Jesus as he says: “Woman, why are you crying? Who is it you are looking for?”

She thinks he’s the gardener.

After all, she is in a garden.

“Sir, if you have carried him away,” she says, “tell me where you have put him, and I will get him.”

Then Jesus simply says, “Mary.”

She turns and cries out, “Teacher!”

With one death-defeating act, Jesus paid the penalty we could never pay and paved the way to eternal life for those who believe in him.

With one magnificent, powerful act, our Father raised Jesus from the dead.

One woman, Eve, seeking pleasure, disobeyed and found pain.

Another woman, Mary, wrapped in pain, sought to honor God and found joy.

Two women and two gardens. In some ways, those gardens were very different.

One was a perfect place before the fall of man.

The second was a place of redemption, where healing and hope are still found today.

In the book of Revelation, the Apostle John describes still another place, called the Holy City, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God.

An angel shows John the river of the water of life, as clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb (Jesus), down the middle of the great street of the city.

On each side of the river stands the tree of life.

Is this spot like a garden?

I don’t know, but it sounds like such a beautiful place, where women like Eve and Mary and even folks like us can find incredible peace.