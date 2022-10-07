Beat a Cyberbully: Here’s How Parents Can Help

While remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic lowered reported instances of bullying, parents fear that, for some students, going back to school will mean going back to being bullied.

“As parents, we can relate to the challenge of raising a child in this world. It’s very difficult,” said Nissa, a mother of two in Omaha, Nebraska.

Now 15 years after the inception of National Bullying Prevention Month in October, technology’s ever-greater presence in children’s lives has given bullying a new outlet. With just a click, cyberbullies can taunt, harass and threaten relentlessly, even reaching into the home via cellphone or computer. As a result, victims report feeling hopeless, isolated and even suicidal.

What can parents do to protect their kids? Taking an interest in their children’s online world can make a difference, says the National Parent Teacher Association.

This interest does not necessarily require parents to become tech experts. Instead, the federal stopbullying.gov site advises parents to watch for subtle clues that something is wrong, such as their child becoming withdrawn, hiding their screen when others are nearby or reacting emotionally to what’s happening on their device.

For Nissa and her husband Mike, that has meant being keenly aware of what “normal” looks like for their two girls, ages 13 and 11.

“It comes down to spending time with them so that you know if something is bothering them,” Mike said.

Talking with kids openly — and often — helps too. “The more you talk to your children about bullying, the more comfortable they will be telling you if they see or experience it,” UNICEF says in its online tips for parents.

Mike and Nissa include family time in their schedules to be more approachable when their girls need to talk. “Be close to each other,” Mike advised. “Have limits as a family. Set aside time, maybe going on a family walk or maybe during dinner, where it’s just family, and you can communicate about anything that happened or just anything on your mind.”

Beyond talking, listening and observing their kids, parents shouldn’t be afraid to make and enforce rules for online activities, experts say.

Their daughters are allowed to play online games, but they are only allowed to chat with friends they know in real life. Mike and Nissa also set restrictions on the girls’ devices. “We use an app to put a limit on their accounts without spying on them,” Mike said.

“We’re not overly restrictive, but we are aware of what is out there,” Nissa said.

