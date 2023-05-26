Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tosca Lee can tell you about dual timelines.

And how they relate to a story.

Recently, Marcus Brotherton, of Washington State, and Tosca, who lives south of Fremont, co-authored a World War II novel called, “The Long March Home.”

I’ve been staying up past my bedtime reading the book, based on real historical events, about three young men from Alabama who join the U.S. Army. The men end up on the brutal Bataan Death March and then in a horrible prisoner of war camp in the Philippines.

While talking with Tosca about the book, she said Marcus sent her his manuscript about the men and their war experiences. Tosca believed the book needed some chapters to tell readers who these guys were and what they were doing in Bataan.

So she created a dual timeline taking readers through the war, interspersed with scenes of earlier times in the characters’ lives.

“This is a war story so having that reprieve to go back into the past to the childhood of these characters gives the readers an important break from the gritty details of the war. And readers need that,” she told me.

Lately, I’ve been thinking that the Bible has some dual timelines, too.

One that jumps out at me is found in the book of Genesis in the Old Testament. Starting in chapter 37, we learn about a 17-year-old named, Joseph. He’s the son of Jacob, who has married two sisters, Leah and Rachel.

No, I don’t think it was a good idea for Jacob to have two wives either.

The problem is that Jacob really loved Rachel, but was tricked into marrying her older sister, Leah, first.

God will allow unloved Leah to have son after son, while Rachel is barren.

Rachel eventually gives birth to Joseph, then dies giving birth to his brother, Benjamin.

By the time Joseph is a teen, it’s obvious that he’s Daddy’s favorite. Joseph’s jealous brothers want to kill him, but one brother, Judah, gets the bright idea to sell him into slavery. Then they all let Daddy think a wild animal killed his favorite boy.

Joseph becomes the slave of an Egyptian man, named Potiphar.

The next thing we know, we’re in what I think Tosca would call a dual timeline.

While Joseph is serving Potiphar, we learn that Judah leaves home, marries a foreign woman and has three sons. Eventually, Judah arranges to have his first son marry a woman named Tamar.

But Judah’s first son, who’s wicked, dies.

In ancient days, if a husband died leaving a wife with no children, his brother was supposed to take the woman as his wife and produce an heir.

The second son marries Tamar, but he’s underhanded, too, and also dies.

To make a long and rather distasteful story short, a desperate Tamar later tricks Judah, who ends up producing two sons through her.

The Bible then takes us back to the timeline with Joseph - who because of God’s favor and blessing - is doing a great job for Potiphar. We can see a difference between Judah’s immoral behavior and Joseph’s impeccable stance against immorality.

Joseph resists the advances of Potiphar’s wife, who later falsely accuses him of trying to attack her. Joseph is sent to prison for a crime he never committed.

Yet God blesses Joseph in prison, not only with favor from the warden, but with an ability to interpret dreams. Joseph will be called to interpret the Pharaoh’s dream – which God does through him – and the former slave becomes second in command in Egypt.

Joseph will be put in charge of the biggest grain storage project in ancient times, saving the Egyptians and, ultimately, his own family from starvation during a famine.

But when his brothers, who no longer recognize their much older sibling, come for help, Joseph won’t let one of them go back home.

He will hold onto that brother, until they bring their youngest half sibling, Benjamin, to Egypt.

Here’s one of my favorite parts of this true-life account.

The brothers bring back Benjamin, who’s falsely accused of stealing. When Joseph says he’s going to keep Benjamin as his slave, Judah begs to let him stay as Joseph’s slave instead.

Judah knows his dad grieved terribly over the loss of Joseph. And losing Benjamin would send the poor, old guy to his grave.

Here’s where I think Judah had extra insight.

Judah knew the pain of losing a son – because he’d already lost two (albeit wicked ones) by then.

And I don’t think Judah could bear to see his father – even one who played favorites – go through that.

So a few thousand years before Christ ever became the substitute sacrifice for our sins, Judah was willing to be the substitute for his younger brother Benjamin.

It’s dry in Egypt. But when Joseph sees this, the dam breaks. Joseph weeps and reveals his identity to what must have been some absolutely stunned brothers. Joseph’s family relocates to Egypt amid the famine and - in the end - the forgiving Joseph tells his brothers: “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”

And guess what?

Judah will become an ancestor of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

By saving Judah, Joseph unknowingly preserved the lineage of the one who’d save us from our sins so we can spend eternal life in heaven – a place without famines, slavery, war, death marches or prison camps.

And without fear of those things.

As I write this, I’m thinking about reading more of Marcus and Tosca’s book.

Once again, I’ll travel through that dual timeline.

And once again, I’ll tell myself that I can’t stay up too late reading and that I just have to get to bed.

• A postscript: I finished reading this incredibly powerful and poignant story of love, loyalty, sacrifice and redemption. It’s a war story, so it’s brutal, but it also contains heroism and I’ll remember these characters for a long time. It’s one of the best fiction books I’ve read in quite awhile, maybe ever.