Coping With Omaha’s Westroads Mall Shooting 15 Years Later

Frankie Fisher of Lincoln, Nebraska, has never been able to erase from memory the terrorized faces of fellow shoppers at the Westroads Mall in Omaha on Dec. 5, 2007. She vividly remembers other details, too, like how her car’s clock read 1:45. Later estimates placed the beginning of the rampage at 1:43.

Fisher has always wondered if the 19-year-old shooter, who killed eight people and wounded others before taking his own life, had walked past her unnoticed that afternoon as she sat in her car

She and her husband had traveled to Omaha to shop at Von Maur that day. As they reached the doors, wild-eyed customers flew past them in a race to exit the store. One yelled, “There’s a shooter! Turn around!” Despite the warning, Fisher froze until her husband grabbed her arm to pull her away.

“When we opened the door to go outside, there were two young girls running in front of us,” Fisher recalled. “The look on their faces was complete terror. That terrorized me.”

Wounds of the friends and families of shooting victims often remain obvious. But

statistics are seldom compiled on the many others whose lives also change after such

random acts of violence.

A mass shooting is generally defined as one where at least four people are shot,

excluding the shooter.

According to Gun Violence Archive, an organization that collects daily statistics on gun

violence in the United States, there were 273 mass shootings in 2014. By 2021, the

number had jumped to 690. As of Nov. 28, there have been 617 this year, and the number continues to rise.

A Gallup poll on global emotions found higher levels of stress, sadness, anger and worry in 2021 than at any time in the past 16 years.

Whether victim or observer, an encounter with aggressive or angry behavior can catch

anyone off guard. Experts say remaining calm is key to ensuring that a precarious

situation doesn’t escalate. Anger management expert Ryan Martin’s advice in Psychology Today was, “Stay calm, stay safe, and don’t make it worse.”

Although 15 years have passed, Fisher, now 72, remains affected emotionally. “If I’d have been 15 minutes later or 15 minutes earlier, things would have been a lot different,” she said. “The most awful thing about the experience was the people’s faces – the complete and absolute terror. To this day I think about it when I go into stores. And now there have been so many shootings at all these other places – it’s just something that always stays with you,” she said as she began to cry.

Fisher said that her faith in the Bible’s promise of a resurrection has helped her. “Like the Bible says, they’re just sleeping in death, waiting for God to fix everything and resurrect them,” she said. “I think about what the victims have to look forward to.”

Her friends in the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lincoln have also been a source of encouragement. Videos and articles from jw.org, the organization’s official website, often give reminders of how to avoid violence or cope with its aftermath. One such article, What is Provoking the Age of Rage?, provides tips on how to control rage and manage anger.

“I think it’s just wise in the days that we’re in to be very aware of our surroundings,” Fisher said. “Before the shooting I might have been lax. I might not have noticed things that were going on around me. But boy, I do now. I notice everything.”