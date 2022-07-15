God brings light from the darkness

Have you ever seen something in the Bible you never noticed before?

That happened to me awhile back.

I was reading the part where God created the heavens and the earth. It’s found in the book of Genesis in the Bible.

It talks about God saying, “Let there be light.”

And there was light.

God sees that light is good and separates it from the darkness. God calls the light Day and the darkness Night.

Stay with me here.

Then the Bible says:

“And there was evening and there was morning, the first day.”

Wait a minute.

Evening came first?

Before the day?

That seemed strange to me.

But I found this at the end of each day described — the first through sixth days.

The Bible says God created the expanse known as Heaven on the second day.

Other days went like this:

• Day Three, God created dry land;

• Day Four, sun, moon, stars;

• Day Five, fish, birds;

• Day Six, animals and humans.

God rested on the seventh day.

I’ve read this many times, but never noticed that evening came first.

Then I read Jonathan Cahn’s “The Book of Mysteries” devotional. The author and pastor talks about this very thing.

He says most people in the world see day as leading into night — with everything getting darker.

Youth leads into aging, from strength to weakness, and eventually life to death.

But that’s not how God sees it, Jonathan says.

When God created the universe, evening came first.

And the world went from darkness to light.

That’s why Jewish holidays always begin at sunset.

Next, Jonathan writes something I think is wonderful.

As children of God, we go from:

Darkness to light;

Weakness to strength;

Despair to hope;

Guilt to innocence;

Tears to joy;

Death to life.

“And every night in your life will lead to dawn,” Jonathan says.

How can this happen?

I believe it occurs when we put our faith in Christ.

Nobody’s perfect. We all sin.

But Christ paid the penalty for our sins by dying on the cross.

I was 16 when I learned could go to heaven if I believed:

• Jesus died on the cross to save me from my sins;

• Repented (that means to be so sorry I don’t want to do them again and to turn from them);

• Asked Jesus to come into my heart to be my Lord and Savior.

It was a life-changing prayer for me. I later fell away, but the Lord brought me back.

So I have some understanding of going from darkness to light.

Later, I was reading another devotional in Jonathan’s book, when I was reminded that Jesus was buried in the evening.

Jonathan says it happened as the sun was going down.

That must have been the saddest evening ever for Christ’s followers.

But Jesus rose from the grave at dawn on the third day.

It was sunrise on the dawn of a new day.

And new hope like the world had never known.

Jesus is the light of the world.

God brought light to darkness, before he formed the earth.

Jesus brings light to our darkest times on this earth.

I’ve seen Christ bring peace to people who’ve lost loved ones due to death or divorce. I’ve seen him bring hope to those facing scary health and financial situations.

As Jonathan says, God brings “hope from hopelessness, love from lovelessness, life from death, and a way where there was no way….”

God brings light from darkness.

Now, I’ve often described myself as a “night person,” because I love staying up late and reading. I’ve enjoyed seeing the moon and stars in the sky or roasting marshmallows over a campfire at night.

I love the colors of a sunset.

But honestly, the idea of night coming first seemed a little creepy to me.

We don’t like the night and the scary darkness it can represent.

Yet the hope of Jesus turns all this around.

I love the idea of going from darkness to light. I love sunrises when God paints the sky with brilliant shades of pink and how beautiful the blue sky can look on a sunny day.

In the book of Revelation, the Apostle John describes a new heaven and a new earth and the holy city, Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God. (Rev. 21:2)

And in verses 22-23, John describes the city like this:

“I saw no temple in the city, for its temple is the Lord God the Almighty and the Lamb,” the Apostle writes. “And the city has no need for sun or moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it light, and its lamp is the Lamb.”

Jesus is the Lamb.

Then in verse 25, it says: “and its gates will never be shut by day — there will be no night there.”

No darkness.

Will we miss the moon, stars and campfires?

I don’t think so.

Instead, I think we’ll be so thrilled to be surrounded by God’s glory and to see and know him like we never have before.

The Bible also says no eye has seen, nor ear heard or human heart imagined what God has prepared for those who love him. (1 Corinthians 2:9)

In the meantime, we must live our lives to the fullest on earth, doing God’s will.

We have a purpose here: to love others and tell them about our God who brings light to darkness and our Savior who provides us with the greatest hope of all.