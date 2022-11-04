God can bring uncommon consolation

When I was kid, I loved watching the old Sherlock Holmes movies with Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce.

My dad couldn’t understand what I saw in those 1940s, black and white films — not when we had “modern” 1970s movies in color.

But I watched the super sleuth and his sidekick anyway.

Bruce played a bumbling version of Sherlock’s friend, Dr. Watson.

Yet in one movie, Nigel beautifully sang the haunting Scottish song, “Loch Lomond.”

You might know the chorus to this song about the lake in southern Scotland:

“You take the high road and I’ll take the low road,

And I’ll be in Scotland afore you.

Where me and my true love will never meet again,

On the bonnie, bonnie banks of Loch Lomond.”

“Loch Lomond” is a song about love and loss and one story associated with it tells of a soldier who will be executed by his enemies — never to see the love of his life again.

My husband, Chuck, and I had been married a long time when I bought the DVD of the Sherlock Holmes movie where Nigel sang that song.

I was watching that movie when Chuck walked up and heard it.

He started singing the song and I sang along with him.

It was a nice memory that surfaced after Chuck’s death in 2013.

I shed tears thinking how that song seemed to have become a reality for me.

Granted, Chuck wasn’t killed by an enemy army. He died after a medical complication following an accident.

But the words, “for me and my true love will never meet again” — at least on this earth — assumed a whole new, sad meaning.

Three years passed and my buddy, Martha Hartman, and I went on a cruise around April 14th, which would have been my wedding anniversary.

It was difficult sitting near two couples at dinner that night. Both were celebrating April 14th wedding anniversaries. One guy even looked like my late husband.

Yet sometime during the cruise, Martha and I sat by a couple women, who were around our age.

Both just happened to be from Scotland.

The “Scottish ladies” as we called them took us under their wing. We often had dinner together and listened to a pianist on the ship.

We had lots of laughs.

With her accent, one woman was hard to understand and the Scottish ladies often burst out laughing when I tried to repeat what she said.

It was fun listening to Martha try to explain the game of basketball to them. I had fun trying to describe a snow blower.

I told them the story of Chuck and Loch Lomond.

At the cruise’s end, we exchanged addresses, said “goodbye,” and I hoped we’d hear from them again.

Time passed. I received no correspondence, but one of them sent Martha a couple of postcards.

One postcard was meant for me.

It had a picture of Loch Lomond.

I marvel at God’s goodness.

And to say he works in mysterious ways is an understatement.

Of all the people we could have met on a cruise — what are the chances two would be Scottish women?

And what’s the likelihood they’d want to hang out with a couple Nebraskans?

It’s true we can experience excruciatingly painful times, but I believe God finds the most interesting ways to comfort us.

It reminds me of the verse, Psalm 34:18, “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

As I recall Bible times people who faced grief, I think about Job, who lost all 10 of his adult children when a mighty wind hit the house they were in and it collapsed on them.

I think about King David, whose best friend, Jonathan, died. David lost the first son he had with Bathsheba.

David also had children by other wives and one day his son, Absalom, killed a half brother, Amnon, out of revenge.

Absalom later was killed, too, after trying to usurp his dad’s kingdom.

David mourned for Absalom even after what he’d done.

“O my son Absalom, my son … Would I had died instead of you….,” David said, weeping.

Many years before David, Naomi and her daughters-in-law, Ruth and Orpah, became widows when their husbands died.

Poor Naomi. She lost her spouse and her two sons.

When Naomi returned to her hometown of Bethlehem to live, people were surprised to see her.

Apparently, the women there didn’t recognize her.

“Is this Naomi?” they asked.

In Hebrew, Naomi means “pleasantness.”

But Naomi wasn’t feeling very pleasant.

“Do not call me Naomi,” she said. “Call me Mara, for the Almighty has dealt very bitterly with me.”

Mara, in Hebrew, means bitter.

Naomi said the Lord had brought calamity upon her.

But I think — kind of like the Scottish ladies — God provided Naomi with unexpected comfort through Ruth.

Ruth left her country of Moab to go to Bethlehem with her mother-in-law. As a foreigner, there was little hope of Ruth getting remarried among people for whom marriage with outsiders wasn’t supposed to happen.

Yet God provided.

Ruth gleaned fields to provide food for herself and Naomi. The field owner, a man named Boaz, noticed Ruth.

Eventually, Boaz and Ruth married and had a son, who I think Naomi helped raise.

Ruth became a great-grandmother to King David and, ultimately, ended up in the genealogy of our Savior Jesus.

Our Lord is a master at providing uncommon comfort and hope — the type that can be an anchor for our souls, even on a cruise ship.

I don’t know if Martha and I will ever see those Scottish ladies again, but I’m grateful for the friendship they provided us.

Someday, I’d like to visit Loch Lomond.

I might sing the song if I go there — probably not as well as that long-ago actor or Chuck, but with sincerity nonetheless.

It would be reminder of old movies I used to watch, friends like Martha and the Scottish ladies and my beloved late husband, who I believe I’ll see in heaven again someday.

Moreover, it will be a reminder of our loving Savior Jesus who gives us the promise that God will someday wipe every tear from our eyes.

As it says in Revelation 21:4: “There be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”