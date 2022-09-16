God can help us return to important things

I had to get back to the basics.

Late in 2010, I had to lose weight. My weight was up to 214 pounds – not good for someone who’s only about 5 feet tall.

So I started working on it and got down to 167 pounds.

Then sometime after my husband Chuck died, my weight crept up to 174.

That’s when I got on a weight loss plan which has helped lots of people.

I lost about 50 pounds.

The benefits were wonderful. I had more energy and no longer needed acid reflux medicine.

I kept the weight off for quite a while.

Then I began relapsing into bad habits.

I’d take a little bite of this or that l until I’d eaten too much. I mindlessly ate while working. I opted for higher-calorie options at restaurants.

And the weight began returning.

I couldn’t fit into many of my clothes. I got indigestion. And I didn’t like the numbers I saw on my bathroom scale.

Then I saw a Facebook post that said something like:

“In a year, what will you wish you’d started on now?”

I got back on the plan and began losing weight.

I’m feeling better about my weight and improved eating habits.

I’ve also been thinking that as Christians, sometimes we need to get back to the basics, too.

We can find an example in the Bible of some early day Christians who needed to get back on track.

Their story is found in the book of Revelation.

The account takes place after Christ’s death and resurrection. Christians are facing persecution and the Apostle John has been exiled to the island of Patmos.

On Patmos, John has a vision from Jesus, who tells him to write letters to seven churches – the first of which is in Ephesus.

The letter starts out nicely. Jesus says he knows how hard the Ephesians have worked.

“You have persevered and have endured hardships for my name, and have not grown weary,” Jesus says.

Then Jesus says something earth-shaking.

“I hold this against you,” Jesus says, “You have forsaken the love you had at first; Consider how you have fallen; Repent and do the things you did at first.”

What does that mean?

Obviously, the Ephesians were doing good deeds.

But had they lost the love and enthusiasm with which they first did them?

Were they just going through the motions? Did they resent helping others?

We know people who are dating or recently married have fun doing things for each other.

But after a while, the husband who always cooks or the wife who always does the laundry can become a little resentful. (Maybe they need to trade jobs for a while?)

Anyway, I wonder this:

Were the Ephesians doing good works more out of duty than love for God?

Maybe they were just tired.

And don’t we all get that way?

We’re so busy. We plan to pray and read our Bible more, but we get distracted.

We hear a ding on our cell phone and check to see who’s texting us.

Or we start looking at stuff on Facebook.

We check our emails and spend time deleting a bunch of them.

That doesn’t include time spent trying to get caught up on the work we bring home, the house we must clean, the shopping, laundry and exercise we need to do…

The next thing we know we’re dropping into bed, wishing we’d spent more time with a loved one or taken our dogs for a walk or had lunch with a friend.

Or read our Bible.

All of this reminds me of a booklet – which I’d actually like to read someday.

It’s called “The Tyranny of the Urgent” by Charles E. Hummel.

From what I know about the booklet, Charles says a person’s home is no longer a place away from urgent tasks. The telephone brings incessant demands.

Charles basically says we get so wrapped up with the urgent things that we don’t do the important things.

We become slaves to the tyranny of the urgent.

Charles wrote this in the 1960s.

Wow.

Don’t you wonder what Charles, who died in 2004, would think of our fast-paced life now?

I’m not sure.

One thing I know: I’d like to do more of the important things.

I’ve been trying to read a couple chapters of the Bible before I go to bed.

Funny thing, I’ve been seeing Scriptures I’ve never noticed before.

I’ve been trying to pray while riding my recumbent bike in the morning.

I start by thanking God for things he helped me with the previous day. If I’m sleepy, sometimes I ask God to help me remember what happened the day before.

Either way, I’m amazed by all he’s done.

I try to read a brief devotional in the morning, too.

My morning time with God has been a work in progress, especially since I’m kind of a night owl. And the older I get, the more tired I can get at night, too.

But I keep trying.

I know a woman who gets up early to pray, read her Bible and write in her journal.

She’s done this for quite a while now and I’ve seen her faith grow exponentially.

I don’t know if there’s a formula for trying to spend more time with God – praying, reading his word and thinking about it.

But I think it starts with asking him to help us.

Sometime ago, I heard Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church say he asks our Lord to help him know and love God a little better each day.

I think that’s a good prayer and I’ve started praying it.

Honestly, I remember how excited I was after I gave my life to the Lord years ago.

I wanted to tell everybody about Jesus.

Sometimes, I blurted out things when a little wisdom could have gone a long way.

Time, circumstances and misdirection dulled my zeal.

Now that I’m older, I hope I have more wisdom when it comes to talking about God and his word.

At the same time, I want to grow more in my relationship with our God and share that.

I fight the tyranny of the urgent all the time.

But maybe like losing weight, I need to keep trying to get back to the basics when it comes to loving and making time to spend with our Lord and others.

I know from experience it all starts with asking our Lord to help me, because as we read in Scripture, “with God all things are possible.”