God can help us to forgive

Cindy Absmeier knew something was wrong.

Then my beloved cousin learned her marriage to David would be ending.

It happened on her 50th birthday and just a couple weeks before what would have been their 30th wedding anniversary.

Despite feelings of betrayal, Cindy didn’t want to harbor resentment.

“From the very beginning, God kept putting it on my heart: ‘Don’t be the kind of person that you wouldn’t want to be. You’re still a Christian. Don’t be bitter. Don’t be hateful toward him,’” Cindy said.

My cousin and her daughter, Alicia, moved from another state to Kansas so they could be closer to Cindy’s brother, Clinton, and his wife, Stephanie.

They ended up being just three-and-a-half hours south of where I live.

I was pleased when Cindy called me one day wanting to meet at a restaurant in Fremont. Although we’d spent time together when we were younger, we’d lost touch after my parents and I moved to western Nebraska.

Cindy and I chatted easily at the restaurant and I was thinking how great it would be for her and Alicia to meet Chuck and the rest of our family.

But a few months later, Chuck was in a car accident that eventually led to his death and our family was heartbroken.

Cindy and Alicia came to the funeral.

Although she’d never met Chuck, my cousin was upset.

“I was very angry,” Cindy said. “All I kept thinking was, ‘Why Chuck and why not Dave?’”

Cindy didn’t want Dave to die, but she said it was hard to understand why Chuck — who’d been a good husband and father — had died, while a man who didn’t seem to care was left.

“Immediately, God put it on my heart that Chuck was ready and Dave still had a chance,” Cindy said.

Chuck loved and served God for years and Cindy believed Dave would come to the Lord, too.

Forgiving Dave was difficult and Cindy can tell you it took a while.

But it happened.

Time passed.

The other relationship Dave was in ended.

Then Dave learned he had cancer.

Yet Cindy and Dave had begun talking on the phone.

She’d ask him to move to Kansas.

“I want us to be a family,” she said. “That doesn’t mean we’re getting back together, but we have one child.”

And by then Alicia and Adam had married and had a son and later had a daughter.

Cindy’s tender invitation must have amazed Dave.

“I don’t know how you can forgive me,” he told her.

But Dave didn’t know the loving work God had done in Cindy’s heart.

“I’m a Christian and that’s what Christ told us to do,” Cindy told Dave. “If I profess to be a Christian, if I want to be a good example to my kid and you, how can I hold that against you?”

Cindy credits God with helping her forgive.

“How many times has God forgiven me when I don’t deserve it?” she said. “Who am I to not do that, too?”

Cindy reminds me of Bible teacher and author Beth Moore, who years ago said forgiving someone doesn’t make what they did right.

“It just frees you,” Beth said.

Although Cindy forgave Dave, he seemed to have trouble forgiving himself.

“You need to let it go and know that God has forgiven you,” Cindy said.

That, too, would take time.

Meanwhile, the cancer in Dave’s body spread.

Dave realized he might not have that much time left with his family.

He moved to Kansas.

Dave and Cindy had a platonic relationship. They became good friends.

They even took care of each other as he battled cancer and she continued to deal with rheumatoid arthritis, which attacks her joints, and myositis in which her immune system attacks her muscles.

Dave wasn’t one to talk about faith, but Cindy saw his reaction after a relative died a couple years ago.

Cindy, Dave and Alicia watched the funeral on television.

During the service, they learned the relative had found the Lord and — despite that man’s past — family members knew he was going to heaven.

Tears ran down Dave’s face and he said it made him feel good to know his relative had come to God.

“What about you?” Cindy asked.

The response was heart-warming.

“Oh yeah, I have, too,” Dave said.

Cindy noticed that Dave had peace afterward.

Dave’s condition worsened as the cancer spread to his lungs.

Even though Dave had a hospital bed in his home, he was more comfortable falling asleep — sitting up — in his truck in the driveway.

The day came when an ambulance would need to take Dave to the hospital.

Dave was concerned if his family would be all right after his death.

Yet at the hospital, family members each spent a little time with Dave, reassuring him they’d be OK.

“We held his hand and talked to him,” Cindy said.

Dave’s grandchildren, Emerson and Dylan, sent him a video.

“We love you Papa,” they said.

Dave smiled.

Before he died, Dave had a look of peace that Cindy hadn’t seen for a long time.

“It’s like he was finally happy and finally at peace,” she said. “I think he finally did forgive himself.”

Dave passed from this life to the next.

Looking back, Cindy knows it took a while for her to forgive Dave.

“But it is worth it in the end,” she said. “It’s not just for them. It gives you peace, too.”

Cindy believes that before Dave died, he was right with God.

“He was not the same person he was before he moved here (to Kansas),” she said.

Today, she holds the hope that Dave is with Chuck and other family members in heaven with Jesus.

As I look back, I love the words God spoke to Cindy’s heart — that Chuck was ready to go to heaven and Dave still had a chance.

I’m so grateful Dave took that chance.

It’s a chance our Lord offers to all of us.

Those who are hurting and broken.

Those who carry a load of guilt and regret.

Those who need to know the love of Savior, who even while dying on the cross, asked his father to forgive the people putting him to death.

Jesus set the example for love and forgiveness.

And when I hear my dear cousin’s story, I believe we can share our love and forgiveness with others, too.