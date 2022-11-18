God can multiply our gifts in many ways

Recently, I received a children’s book in the mail.

It’s called, “The Canteen: Sacrifice and Community during World War II,”* by Eric Groce.

This is a children’s book about the North Platte Canteen, where average town folks provided sandwiches, cake, magazines and other treats to soldiers aboard trains that rolled through the Nebraska town on the way the warfront.

It’s a true story that began after Japanese forces bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

That’s where Eric starts his book. He then tells how people in North Platte learned that some of their young men, who’d entered the military, were set to come through town on a train.

Despite frigid December temperatures, 500 people – moms, dads and sweethearts—stood with Christmas gifts and goodies to share with young soldiers headed toward the fight.

Young men came through town on that steam locomotive.

But they weren’t from Nebraska.

The young men who came through were from Kansas.

So did all the townspeople just go home?

Nope. They gave their cakes, cookies and cartons of cigarettes to the Kansas boys on the train.

Then Rae Wilson, who’d hoped to see her brother, got an idea.

What if North Platte could give every trainload of soldiers, sailors and Marines the same welcome and home cooking?

Thus began one of the most incredibly generous, patriotic acts of kindness during the war.

Local residents—all volunteers – used part of the train depot as a place to serve food and coffee to military personnel who came through. Eventually, townspeople from three states – Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas – would help serve and provide food during the war.

I love Eric’s book. I love the photos of people and one of a ration book which looks like one my mom, Evelyn, kept.

Back in World War II, items like sugar were rationed among civilians so there would be enough for military personnel who were fighting for this country.

One of the things I love most about the book is how the canteen kept going.

As America became a nation at war, costs escalated.

But as Eric explains, something marvelous happened.

As trainloads of soldiers stopped and were treated well at the canteen, they sent postcards home telling their parents, who sent monetary donations.

The donations allowed the canteen to operate during the war.

My favorite statistic from Eric’s book is this: “During the more than four years of operation, the Canteen served over 6 million servicemen and women and never ran out of money or food.”

I think that’s a miracle.

And it reminds me of another miracle we find in the Biblical book of John, chapter 6.

At this point, Jesus is on a mountainside with his disciples when he sees a great crowd coming toward him.

“Where shall we buy bread for these people to eat,” he asks his disciple, Philip.

The Scriptures say Christ only said this to test Philip, because he already knew what he was going to do.

Philip does the math.

“It would take more than half a year’s wages to buy enough bread for each one to have a bite!” Philip says.

Another disciple, Andrew, speaks up.

“Here’s a boy with five small barley loaves and two small fish, but how far will they go among so many?” Andrew asks.

Isn’t it sweet that a boy is willing to share his dinner?

But I agree with Andrew.

It won’t go far – unless somebody really knows how to stretch a meal.

“Have the people sit down,” Jesus says.

So about 5,000 men sit in a grassy place. The Gospel of Matthew mentions that women and children are here, too.

Jesus takes the loaves, gives thanks, and distributes them to those who are seated. He does the same with the fish.

When everyone has had enough to eat, Jesus tells his disciples to gather the leftover pieces.

“Let nothing be wasted,” he says.

So they gather them and fill 12 baskets with the pieces from the five barley loaves.

Everybody had enough. They didn’t run out of food – kind of like the folks at the North Platte Canteen.

Eric said the canteen operated for more than 51 months without grants or any type of local, state or federal aid. It depended solely on food and monetary donations from North Platte and the more than 120 other communities that helped.

In 1943, monthly operating costs were $1,000 a month, a sum that later rose to $5,000.

If you do some research, you realize that was a lot of money at a time when minimum wage was about 30 cents an hour and potatoes cost 2 cents a pound.

Eric also tells about the roles women played during the war in factories, the military and on the home front and how the canteen welcomed military personnel – regardless of race – at a time when the U.S. was deeply divided by segregation.

The trains, filled with military personnel, didn’t stop long in North Platte – maybe 10 minutes.

But that short stop made an impression.

About 15 years ago, the Rev. Scott Murrish used the canteen as an example of how a little kindness could go a long way.

Scott was starting to get local people interested in hosting a Royal Family Kids Camp – a weeklong summer camp for kids who’ve been abused or neglected and find themselves in the foster care system.

Scott knew people might not think a week would make much difference to one of those kids.

But he believed the few minutes of kindness at the North Platte Canteen helped sustain men in foxholes and on the frontlines of war.

Similarly, Scott knew a week of positive memories could help children, too.

Royal Family Kids Camps have taken place in the Fremont area for years now.

I’ll bet when they started, people at the North Platte Canteen had no idea the far-reaching impact they’d have.

I’m grateful for their example, Eric’s book, and for our Lord, who:

Turned a boy’s loaves and fish into a meal for thousands.

Transformed the canteen volunteers’ cake and kindness into nourishment that helped millions of soldiers long after their trains pulled away from the station.

And who still can turn dreams into reality and meet our most basic needs, both big and small.

*“The Canteen: Sacrifice and Community during World War II,” by Eric Groce; Copyright 2022 Arcadia Children’s Books.