The Japanese admiral wanted to create a diversion.

So during World War II, he sent a small task force to attack Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska.

Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto figured the Americans would send forces to defend that part of their country. When they realized it was a ruse, they’d rush back to defend Pearl Harbor, which had been bombed the previous December.

With American military diverted to Alaska then Pearl Harbor, Yamamoto believed his forces could neutralize the U.S. at Midway Island – which lies almost directly in between the United States and Japan.

But it didn’t work.

U.S. Naval Intelligence broke the Japanese naval code and U.S. Admiral Chester Nimitz learned about the plan. The U.S. won a decisive victory during the Battle of Midway, which historians believe turned the tide of the war in the Allies favor.

Something else helped U.S. forces.

I learned about this from tour guide Tom Phelps at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.

While in the Aleutians, a Japanese “Zero” fighter crashed on Akutan Island, killing the pilot.

Two other Japanese pilots mistakenly thought their comrade had survived and left without destroying the plane.

Tom said U.S. forces transported the enemy aircraft via ship to San Diego, where it was restored to flying condition.

U.S. test pilots discovered the plane’s capabilities.

Pilots learned the agile plane could make tight turns.

But the plane couldn’t suddenly be turned to the right when its big engine was pulling it to the left.

U.S. pilots used this to their advantage.

When a Japanese plane went into a dive, reaching about 250 mph, the pilot had to turn it to the left.

That’s when a U.S. plane would fire bullets down the side of the Japanese aircraft.

The bullets would hit the Zero’s fuel tank, causing an explosion.

“One of the things that neither the Japanese nor the Germans ever did was to copy our self-sealing fuel tanks,” Tom said.

Inside the aluminum fuel tanks of U.S. planes was a big rubber bag (called a bladder).

If a bullet went through the rubber bladder, it would open, but then close instantly so fuel wasn’t lost.

That’s important, because when fuel was lost in the tank, it created vapors.

Those vapors could be ignited by the burning chemicals of a tracer bullet.

“If a tracer hits the vapors, it will explode and blow the tail of the airplane off,” Tom said.

Japan built 10,449 Zeros. By the end of the war, it had fewer than 300 planes.

It sounds like the lack of a rubber bag inside the aluminum fuel tank had much to do with that.

The rubber bladders provided a layer of protection inside Allied fuel tanks that their enemy didn’t have.

That protection reminds me of a shield we read about in the Bible.

The Apostle Paul wrote about this shield when urging ancient Christians to put on what he calls the full armor of God.

We find his words in the sixth chapter in the book of Ephesians.

“Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes,” Paul writes.

Paul says our struggle isn’t against flesh-and-blood people, but spiritual forces of evil.

He tells Christians to put on the armor so they can stand their ground and resist the enemy.

Paul describes the armor, which includes the belt of truth, buckled around the waist – the body’s core. It includes the breastplate of righteousness. For shoes, he says to put on the peace that comes from the Gospel.

He says to put on salvation as a helmet and take up the sword of the spirit, which is the word of God.

In addition, Paul says to hold up the shield of faith to extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one.

Kind of like those rubber bladders, the shield protects those who use it.

Unlike the rubber bladder, the shield doesn’t absorb the projectile.

It extinguishes it – so it bounces off useless.

In her wonderful Bible study, “The Armor of God,”* author and speaker Priscilla Shirer talks about this protective gear in inspiring and insightful ways.

She says Roman soldiers had wooden shields with iron in the center. The big shields were covered in canvas and then leather to deflect the enemy’s fiery arrows. Soldiers soaked the shields in water to extinguish the arrows’ flames.

Our shields of faith can extinguish the enemy’s flaming arrows of fear, doubt and insecurity.

And like the rubber bags inside the aluminum fuel tanks, our shields can prevent a lot of damage.

How do you get a shield of faith?

Ask God to show you how he’s been working in your life.

Remember when you prayed about a tough situation – only to see it resolved in an amazing way?

I believe that’s God at work.

Our faith grows as we remember how God has helped us and others in the past.

We can ask God to help increase our faith, too.

Some might say if we pray this, then God will put us in nail-biting situations where we must learn to trust him.

Don’t let fear keep you from asking for more faith.

Instead, trust that God loves you more than anybody else ever could and he’ll guard, guide, help and protect you.

I’m glad I had the opportunity to visit the museum with my pals, Kathy Stolinski and Martha Hartman, recently. I’m grateful to Kathy’s brother, Butch, for getting us into the museum, which currently has limited access.

And I’m glad about something else.

After the Japanese surrendered and the war ended, the U.S. helped Japan rebuild.

Today, the U.S. and Japan are strong allies.

I had the awesome privilege of working with a young Japanese woman, who graduated from Midland University and worked at the Tribune years ago. I enjoyed her friendship and appreciated her hard work and dedication to the job.

I’ve lost touch with her, but hope someday we’ll see each other again.

In the meantime, I’m grateful for our allies and our military personnel, who’ve sacrificed so much for our country.

Most of all, I’m grateful to God, who:

Sent his only son to die and pay the penalty for our sins.

Loves us despite our weaknesses.

And says in Jeremiah 29:11: “I know the plans I have for you. Plans to help and not harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future.”