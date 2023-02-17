Editor's note: Tammy Real-McKeighan has been gone this week. This is a previous column.

Joshua Chamberlain couldn’t have known how one decision would affect history.

The 34-year-old professor just knew he couldn’t give up.

Chamberlain was a colonel in the 20th Main Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Union Army, during the Civil War.

On July 2, 1863, he and his 300-soldier regiment were all that stood between the Confederates and defeat at the Battle of Gettysburg.*

Chamberlain’s men held their ground as two Confederate Army regiments charged five times. By the last charge, only 80 Union soldiers were standing.

When he learned no reinforcements were coming and his men were down to one round of ammunition per soldier, Chamberlain could have surrendered.

But in full view of the enemy, he climbed onto their barricade of stones, pointed his sword and yelled “Charge!”

His men, who’d fixed bayonets on the ends of their guns, started running at the Confederates and caught them off guard. In what may be one of the most improbable military victories, the 80 soldiers captured 4,000 Confederates in five minutes.

Historians believe that had Chamberlain not charged, the rebels would have gained high ground. If that had occurred, there’s a good chance they would have won the Battle of Gettysburg. And had that happened, the historical consensus is that they would have won the war.

“One man’s courage saved the day, saved the war, and saved the Union,” writes Mark Batterson in his book “All In.”

The pastor-author then gives his readers some marching orders.

“No matter how tough it gets, you don’t give up the fight,” he writes. “… Even if there are no reinforcements and you’re out of ammunition, you need to charge the problem, charge the dream, charge the goal.”

Batterson’s words remind me of a Bible hero who knew what it was to face a formidable foe.

That man was Gideon.

His story, found in the book of Judges, tells how the Israelites had fallen away from God, who let enemies, called the Midianites, destroy their crops and livestock for years.

After the Israelites cry out to God, an angel appears to Gideon.

“The Lord is with you, mighty warrior,” the angel says.

Yet Gideon doesn’t see things that way. If the Lord is with them, then why are all these bad things happening? Where are all the wonders his ancestors talked about when they recalled how the Lord brought them out of Egypt where they’d been slaves?

It seems to Gideon that God has abandoned his people now.

The angel isn’t dissuaded.

“Go in the strength you have,” the angel says.

What strength?

Gideon sounds like the least-likely-to-succeed candidate as he rattles off reasons why he can’t possibly save his country.

That’s when the Lord says he will be with Gideon.

The downtrodden Israelite still isn’t sure about all this, but God performs miracles to help build Gideon’s confidence in his creator.

Gideon and other Israelites get ready for battle. But in perhaps one of the most interesting battle strategies ever, the Lord tells Gideon to reduce his fighting force from 32,000 to just 300 men. God isn’t going to have the Israelites thinking they won the battle with their own strength.

So — greatly outnumbered — Gideon’s forces prepare to meet the Midianites.

By this time, Gideon knows God will help him. And Gideon has a plan that seems far more perplexing than Chamberlain’s.

Gideon gives his men trumpets and empty jars with torches inside of them. They encircle the enemy camp at night, blow the trumpets and smash the jars. Holding the torches, they shout: “A sword for the Lord and for Gideon!”

Then, the Bible says, “While each man held his position around the camp, all the Midianites ran, crying out as they fled.”

The Israelites chase down and destroy their enemies. During the rest of Gideon’s life, the Israelites enjoy peace.

Such victory stories are inspiring, especially when we face overwhelming odds against armies whose soldiers are fear, doubt and discouragement.

Sometimes life is just plain sad.

Like Gideon, we wonder why bad things are happening. Didn’t cool stuff used to happen years ago? Where did those days go?

Maybe that’s where we can learn something from Gideon about going out in the strength we have — one step at a time — knowing God is with us.

And like those Israelite warriors, we might find that those soldiers of doubt and despair flee as we hold our positions, knowing God is on our side.

Most comforting to me is knowing that we have Jesus, who understands pain. The Bible talks about the anguish he suffered while praying in Gethsemane and about the terrible death he died on a cross to save us from our sins.

More than Chamberlain or Gideon, Christ faced the biggest battle of all time — and won.

Now, we can spend eternity with him.

Was it a terrible battle for Jesus? It had to be. Was it worth it? I believe Christ would say it was.

So as we follow Christ, a commander and chief who knows the battles and victories that lie ahead, maybe it's time to follow Batterson’s advice — and charge.

Charge against despair. Charge on for Christ. And charge into the future.

* Taken from “All In” by Mark Batterson, Copyright 2013. Used by permission of Zondervan. www.zondervan.com.