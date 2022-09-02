God helps us get stuff done

“How am I going to get all of this stuff done?”

Ever ask that question?

You’re facing a deadline with a pile of work at your job.

Or you’ve been chosen to host a family event at your house, which right now looks like a disaster.

You can’t call the National Guard to do your job or clean your house.

But you’d just like a little more time.

And some help.

That’s when I like to remember how God seemed to stop time.

We find the story in the 10th chapter of the Old Testament book of Joshua.

The account takes place after Moses has led the Israelites out of captivity in Egypt and they’ve wandered in the desert for 40 years.

By now, Moses has died and Joshua has led them into the land God promised their forefathers.

Yet they’ll have their battles even in this land of promise.

One particular battle begins when five kings of the Amorite people decide to attack the citizens of Gibeon.

The Gibeonites have made a peace treaty with Joshua and the Israelites.

Actually, the people of Gibeon tricked the Israelites — who didn’t check with God first — before making a treaty with them.

But a treaty is a treaty and when the Gibeonites send word to Joshua that they need help, the Israelite leader knows what he and his men must do.

So Joshua and his entire army — including all of his best fighting men — head out from their camp at Gilgal.

Joshua gets a great word of encouragement from the Lord, who tells him: “Do not be afraid of them; I have given them into your hand. Not one of them will be able to withstand you.”

After an all-night march from Gilgal, Joshua and his men take the enemies by surprise.

The Lord throws the enemies into confusion, so Joshua and the Israelites defeat them completely.

Israel pursues the enemies and as they go, the Lord hurls large hailstones down on them.

And more enemy soldiers die from the hail than are killed by Israelite swords.

During this time, Joshua says to the Lord: “Sun, stand still over Gibeon, and you, moon, over the Valley of Aijalon.”

So the sun stopped in the middle of the sky — and delayed going down for about a full day — until Joshua defeated his enemies.

Scripture records: There has never been a day like it before or since, when the Lord heeded the voice of a man like that, and concludes:

“Surely, the Lord was fighting for Israel!”

The other day, I was facing a deadline, when I muttered under my breath:

“Lord, make the sun stand still.”

Actually, I didn’t need the sun to stop in the sky.

I just wanted more time to finish my story.

Funny thing, I finished the story in time and did some other work as well.

Everything worked out.

After almost 41 years, I’ve lost that sharp pang of fear over deadlines.

But I can still get anxious sometimes, even with decades of experience.

I just want to take the time needed to craft a good story or column.

Maybe that’s when I must remind myself of all the times God helped the people in the Bible — just when they needed it.

God divided the Red Sea — just in time — to keep the Egyptians from attacking an estimated 2 million Israelites trying to reach their Promised Land.

The Lord sent an angel — just in time — to shut the mouths of some lions and keep them eating a prophet, named Daniel, for dinner.

Jesus caught Peter — just in time — when the disciple started to sink after trying to walk out to his Savior on the water.

The Lord helped Bible-times people finish some huge projects, too.

He guided Noah through one of the biggest construction and disaster-preparedness projects ever when this land-lover-turned-seafarer built an ark and filled it with animals before the great flood.

If you’ve ever seen the replica of Noah’s ark in Williamstown, Kentucky, you know this was no small building project.

Our Lord also helped a man named, Nehemiah, and his fellow Hebrew people rebuild the broken down walls of Jerusalem in 52 days.

That wasn’t a small building project either. What’s more, the builders had opposition from enemies who didn’t want to see the walls rebuilt.

So half of the Hebrew people worked, while the other half stood with spears and shields.

Those who carried materials worked with one hand and held a weapon in the other.

Can you imagine trying to type while holding a spear? Or taking the thing to the restroom during a bathroom break?

I can’t either.

All that aside, I think some of the best projects occurred when Jesus started folks on the journey of rebuilding their lives and putting their faith in him.

Jesus took on the project of transforming some fishermen, a tax collector, a zealot and other men into disciples who would spread the Gospel.

No small project and it took some time.

Jesus took the time to talk to a woman who’d just been healed after she touched the hem of his garment.

Soon thereafter, he raised Jarius’s daughter from the dead.

And Jesus took the time to look up into a tree and tell a tax collector named Zacchaeus to come down, because he was coming to his house for a meal.

That single notice changed Zacchaeus into a Christ-follower.

Many people face projects and deadlines of some sort.

And while helps to plan ahead, even the best planners can have unexpected situations happen.

So here’s something I’ve prayed almost every morning for years:

“Lord, Please help me to make super good use of my time and get everything done today that I need to get done and not worry about the rest.”

God has been so faithful in this area. He’s given me unexpected pockets of time, when I’ve had a chance to prepare for a project or finish one.

I know my times are in his hands and there’s a wonderful kind of peace that comes from trusting our God, who protects people from their enemies and helps them finish big projects.

And, if necessary, has the power to make the sun stand still.