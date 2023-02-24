Editor's note: Tammy Real-McKeighan has been gone this week. This is one of her previous columns, which has been updated.

I'd never heard her cry before.

But that July afternoon in 1996, my dear Aunt Ena was in tears. My dad, Glenn, was in the hospital and not doing well and his sister wanted to say goodbye.

She was in Denver at the time. We were in Omaha. She telephoned, but Dad was unable to talk.

So she wanted me to relay a message.

It began with a story from their childhood during the Great Depression. Glenn and Ena and two other siblings, Frank and Betty, had gone swimming. On their way back, they would need to cross a railroad track.

Glenn, Frank and Betty had already made their way across the tracks.

Little Ena trailing along behind, looked both ways — just like her mom told her to do. That’s when she saw the yellow locomotive, belching a rolling plume of black smoke. She called out to her siblings, but none of them heard her.

In her book, “Onions in the Stew,”* Ena tells what happened next:

“Then, all of a sudden, when the distance between my siblings and me had increased by a block or more, Glenn must have heard, or felt, because it certainly shook the earth, the approaching train. His head swung around first, then his entire body.

“‘Ena!’ he yelled. ‘Get over here.’ Frank and Betty turned then, too, and the three of them began yelling in unison.

“‘Run! Run! You stupid, dumb idiot, get over here!’

“Then, ‘No! No! Stay there, st ……!’ My sibling’s screams were overpowered by the galloping din of the Union Pacific’s iron horse.

“I hesitated, what to do? Then I placed a 5-year-old foot upon the nearest rail just as the train’s engineer blew the whistle. He blew it again and again … and my hands flew to my ears … I saw his face, mirroring my terror. The eyes, opened so wide they were colorless; the mouth, a big, round black hole. It was as if a shutter snapped; the engineer’s face, framed by a window in the engine, remains frozen, forever etched in the ridges of gray matter inside my skull.

“Thousands of tons of cargo-laden iron and steel bore down on me and I felt very, very small. Dropping to my hands and knees then, I scrambled backward, away from the slightly spreading rails, moving more quickly than I had ever done before, or since, and the long-tailed yellow monster, its cars clattering and creaking, thundered past.

"I shut my eyes. A thousand snare drums were vibrating in my chest. Tornado-like winds being generated by the movement of the powerful train were whipping my hair … painfully pelting my scrawny legs, my hands and arms with missiles of cinders.

“…Through blurred, dizzying spaces between the enormous iron wheels, I caught brief glimpses of my siblings, now close by on the opposite side. Not their faces, just their shoes. Betty was jumping up and down ….

“Afterward … my brothers and sister seemed simultaneously relieved, and yet, mad as a bad word....

“Betty’s face was wet, nose running, eyes rimmed in red; Frank wore an unfriendly expression. Glenn took hold of my arm, gently, and then my hand, more firmly, and the four of us together crossed the tracks ….

“‘If you don’t tell Mom,’ Glenn promised, ‘I’ll take you to the dime store and you can look around at the candy … You can have anything you want ….”

Decades later, Ena was retelling that story — albeit with less detail — to me over the phone.

She knew my Dad would be making a different crossing this time — not past railroad tracks, but into heaven.

And Ena wanted Dad to know that when it was her time to go, she knew he would be waiting for her there to take her hand and help her make this crossing, too.

I got off the phone fully intending to pass on that message, but I was so choked up that I couldn’t say anything.

Dad made the crossing.

Years later, Ena and Frank made the crossing as well. And while I can't recall what year Betty died, I trust they're all together now.

Meanwhile, I am still here on this side of the tracks.

I believe we’ll eventually see the loved ones who have gone on before us. It will be a wonderful reunion and I trust that we’ll love each other more truly, richly and purely than we ever did on earth.

We will be free of worry and fear. Illness and danger will be no more. Best of all, we’ll live with our Lord forever.

In the book of Revelation, the Apostle John talks about a place where “There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain.” (Rev. 21:4)

And I trust that it will be a place where no one has to say “goodbye.”

* “Onions in the Stew” by Ena R. Carlson Wason; All rights reserved.