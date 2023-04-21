Harvey Cheyne is a spoiled, rich kid heading for Europe on a luxury liner when he falls overboard.

He almost dies, but is rescued by a man on a fishing boat and made to be part of the crew. Most don’t believe Harvey when he tries to tell them he’s from a family of privilege. Consequently, he must learn the value of very hard work aboard that boat.

Such is the plot of Rudyard Kipling’s novel, “Captains Courageous,” published in 1897.

Kipling, who won a Nobel Prize for literature, has long been known as a writer of classic works, although he’s received some unsavory labels in more recent times.

Many years have passed since I read the book, but one of the things that’s stuck with me about that story is a reference to Jonah.

In the book, Harvey learns that superstitious sailors call people or inanimate objects a “Jonah,” which means they’re bad luck.

“A Jonah’s anything that spoils the luck,” says longtime fisherman Tom Platt in the book. “Sometimes it’s a man — sometimes it’s a boy — or a bucket ... There’s all sorts o’ Jonahs….”

Calling someone a “Jonah” is based on the Biblical prophet, who runs from God and boards a ship with terrible results.

We find the account in the book that bears the prophet’s name in the Old Testament.

The account begins as God has called Jonah, who lives in Israel, to preach to the people of Ninevah, warning its wicked residents of the Lord’s impending judgement.

There’s just one problem. Nineveh’s residents are Assyrians, whom scholars say were known for their brutality. People in Israel despise the Assyrians and see them as a threat.

So instead of following God’s plan, Jonah boards a ship and heads across the Mediterranean Sea — as far away as he can get — to a place called Tarshish, a city in southwest Spain.

God sends a great wind on the sea and such a violent storm arises that it seems like the ship will break apart. Panicked sailors pray to their gods.

Meanwhile, Jonah is sleeping below the deck, oblivious to how he’s endangered the crew.

The storm gets so bad that the desperate captain wakes Jonah and asks him to pray they don’t perish.

Thinking they’ve offended some “god,” the crew cast lots to determine who is causing the problem.

The lots point to Jonah.

Now, Jonah gets more questions than a White House press secretary.

“Who are you? What is your line of work?” “What country are you from?”

The sailors are petrified when they learn Jonah worships the God who made heaven and land, because the runway prophet already told them he was on the run from his Lord.

When asked what to do, Jonah tells the crew to throw him into the sea.

Was Jonah showing compassion for the sailors or feeling guilty because he’d endangered them?

Maybe a little of both.

Funny thing, the sailors just row harder to get the ship to land. I wonder if it’s because they felt compassion for Jonah (more than he had for the Ninevites) or because they were scared to mess with a man who sure seemed to have a God connection.

When the sea becomes too stormy, they cry out to Jonah’s God — begging him not to hold them responsible for his death.

They throw Jonah into the raging sea and the storm stops at once.

The awestruck sailors vow to serve God.

It looks like Jonah’s life is over, but God arranges to have a big fish make the catch of the day and swallow the wayward prophet.

Talk about being in mucky circumstances.

Jonah remains inside that great fish for three days.

During that time, Jonah prays, recalling how the waters closed over him and seaweed wrapped around his head. Jonah acknowledges how God heard his cry for help, worships and tells God that he’ll fulfill his vows.

Then God orders the fish to spit out Jonah onto a beach.

God again tells Jonah to go to Nineveh — a city so large it takes three days to get through it — and the prophet obeys.

Jonah shouts to the crowds: “Forty days from now Nineveh will be destroyed!”

Guess what?

The people believe him. Why would they believe some stranger who may have smelled funny and looked worse?

Author and speaker Priscilla Shirer offers an explanation in her wonderful Bible study called “Jonah — Navigating a Life Interrupted.”

Priscilla suggests that two previous plagues and an eclipse of the sun, which would have terrified ancient people, may have played a role in their quick repentance.

Every Ninevite from greatest to the least puts on burlap and fasts. When the message reaches the king, he takes off his royal robes, dons burlap and sits on an ash heap.

The king officially orders that no one is to eat or drink anything. Everyone must dress in burlap and cry out to God for help.

“Who knows? Maybe God will change his mind, hold back his fierce anger and not destroy us,” the king says.

When God sees how the people have turned from their evil lives, he decides not to destroy them.

Is Jonah pleased?

Nope.

Jonah becomes very angry and complains to God, saying this is why he ran off to Tarshish. He knows God is merciful and compassionate, slow to get angry and filled with unfailing love. He knows God is eager to relent from destroying people.

The crabby prophet goes into a major pouting session and God basically tells him that Nineveh has 120,000 people living in spiritual darkness and lots of animals.

So shouldn’t the Lord feel sorry for them?

Today, some people contend that the Jonah account really didn’t happen.

But fast forward from Jonah’s days to the time of Christ. At one point, religious leaders want Jesus to show them a sign from heaven.

Jesus tells them no sign will be given except the sign of the prophet Jonah — speaking of it as historical fact.

“For as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of a huge fish, so the Son of Man will be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth,” Jesus says, referring to his impending death and burial in a tomb for three days.

Jesus also says: “The men of Nineveh will stand up at the judgement with this generation and condemn it; for they repented at the preaching of Jonah, and now something greater than Jonah is here.”

I’m grateful for Christ’s sacrifice and interested when literature mentions something biblical. It’s reminder of Scripture’s applicability. And while certain literature can be popular for years, I believe the Bible has a timeless message for fishermen or brats or other anyone just trying to navigate life.