God helps us walk in storms

For some time now, I think the Apostle Peter has been getting a bad rap.

I’ve heard more than one pastor or Bible teacher describe this disciple of Christ as “impulsive.”

You can see where they might say that.

When Jesus came walking on the water to his disciples, it was Peter who jumped out of the boat and found he needed a fast-acting lifeguard.

During the Last Supper, Peter vigorously declared he’d never disown Christ – even if he had to die with him.

Peter later denied ever knowing Christ.

When people came to arrest Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane, Peter cut off the ear of the High Priest’s servant.

Christ told Peter to put away his sword and healed the servant’s ear.

With all this in mind, I was thinking about Peter’s short walking-on-water-with-Jesus experience, when something jumped out at me.

One account of the water-walking experience is found in the book of Matthew, chapter 14.

It happens after Jesus has miraculously fed 5,000 men, plus women and children.

Jesus makes his disciples get into a boat to go on ahead of him to the other side of the Sea of Galilee. Jesus then goes by himself up a mountainside to pray.

Christ is alone and the boatload of disciples is already quite a distance from land.

The boat is being buffeted, because the waves are against it.

Shortly before dawn, Jesus goes out to them – walking on that lake.

When the disciples see him, they’re terrified.

“It’s a ghost,” they say, crying out in fear.

Immediately, Jesus says to them: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.”

OK. Stop a minute.

At that very second, Peter could have jumped out of that boat.

But he does a little investigative work, first.

“Lord, if it’s you,” Peter replies, “tell me to come to you on the water.”

Peter is trying to make sure it’s Jesus.

Obviously, Peter isn’t going to jump out of the boat for just anybody.

“Come,” Jesus says.

I wonder if there was something in Christ’s voice – a familiarity, a tenderness, an expression filled with trustworthiness – that with just one word, let Peter know it was OK to step out.

And Peter did.

Peter gets out of the boat, walks on water and comes to Jesus.

Yet when he sees the wind, Peter is afraid and, starting to sink, cries out, “Lord, save me!”

Immediately – not in five minutes or a half hour, but at just the right time – Jesus reaches out his hand and catches Peter.

“You of little faith,” Jesus says, “why did you doubt?”

When they climb into the boat, the wind dies down. Then those who are in the boat, worship Jesus, saying, “Truly, you are the son of God.”

Please consider this:

Peter may have been quick to act at other times, but before he ever set a sandaled foot on that sea, he quickly checked out the situation.

“Lord, if it’s you…..”

How many times do we jump to a conclusion or into a circumstance – without asking, “Lord, if it’s you….”?

We want to quit our job or take a new one. We’re thinking about starting a new ministry or getting our child into a new activity or sending our kid to a certain college.

From the outset, it may seem like a good thing to do. It might look good. We might think this is even God’s will.

But are we sure?

Do we stop – and like Peter – check to see if this is God’s will for us and those around us?

“Lord, do you want me to marry this person?” “Lord, do you want me to take this job? “Lord, do you want me to join this group or church?”

How many times do we leap first and look later?

Even Peter didn’t do that.

Please understand, I can jump into action pretty fast.

I’m kind of spring-loaded. Actually, I’ve had to be quick to move due to the job I’ve had for more than 40 years.

But Peter’s pause before getting out of that boat has made me pause, too.

I try to pray, read God’s word and talk to Godly people before making fairly big decisions.

It’s the smaller things I don’t always stop to pray about and I’ve regretted that sometimes.

I want to do a little more “Lord, if it’s you ….” before the small, stuff, too, and I think that takes practice.

It means talking to God about the “little stuff,” during regular prayer times and asking him to show us what to do as the day, week or month unfolds.

We get so impatient waiting for answers, but it’s in the pondering that we learn.

Oh, we can learn so much from Peter’s water-walking experience.

Think about this: When did Peter start to sink? It was when he took his eyes off Jesus and started looking at the wind – his trouble.

Don’t we do that?

We pray and then instead of focusing on Jesus and what he can do, we focus on our wind-whipped circumstances.

And we become overwhelmed.

But I love how when he was just starting to sink, Peter didn’t wait until he was under water.

He cried out right away.

And immediately – better than any Major League Baseball or NFL football player – Jesus made a perfect catch.

Peter may have taken his eyes off Jesus, but our Savior didn’t take his eyes off Peter.

He didn’t drop the ball or Peter.

When they got into the boat, Jesus said, “You of little faith. Why did you doubt?” to Peter.

Pastor Buddy Owens of Saddleback Church in California says he’s always heard that as a rebuke.

But more recently, he’s heard it as a term of endearment – like a big brother to his younger sibling.

Jesus told his disciples that if they had the faith of a tiny mustard seed, they could move a mountain – not if they had the faith of a mountain they could move a mustard seed.

“Little faith is enough for a miracle,” Buddy says.

And with his little faith, Peter walked on water with Jesus even amid the storm.

So when Jesus said, “You of little faith…” Buddy says it was more like: “You were doing good. You had all the faith you needed. What did you stop for? You wouldn’t have fallen if you would have just kept going.”

I don’t think Buddy is telling us to act foolishly. He also points out how Peter didn’t get out of the boat until he said, “Lord if it’s you….”

“Don’t move until you get a word from God,” Buddy says. “When you get a word from God, you move in faith.”

That’s great advice. We must wait for God and then at his direction move forward, trusting the Lord who’s with us in the storm and catches us.

After Christ’s resurrection, he and Peter were reunited. Jesus forgave Peter for denying him and gave the water-walking disciple some marching orders: “Feed my sheep.”

Peter spent the rest of his life spreading the Gospel, sharing the love and hope of our patient Savior Jesus, who guides and encourages even spring-loaded people like me.

