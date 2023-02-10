I was a college student when I went to a house party one night.

The place was packed. Students stood practically shoulder to shoulder – talking in small groups – in the living room and as far as I could see into rest of the place.

Almost all had their backs to me.

No one talked to me. Nor was I brave enough to start a conversation with people I thought might not appreciate the intrusion.

I stood there, smiling and trying to look like I was having a good time.

But truthfully, it was awkward.

Rock music was still reverberating throughout the house when I left.

I wasn’t sad, but I’d learn what it’s like to feel alone in a crowd.

Anyone can feel alone and, recently, writer Dave Brannon discussed that in an “Our Daily Bread” devotional.

Dave mentioned how alone Joseph must have felt at times.

Joseph’s story is in the book of Genesis in the Bible.

Not to be confused with Christ’s earthly father, this Joseph is the son of a man named, Jacob, who has two wives, Rachel and Leah.

The wives also observed an ancient-day practice of giving their servants to him to have children.

The result is lots of kids – and jealously.

When Rachel has Joseph, the boy becomes Daddy’s favorite.

And when Joseph’s brothers see how much he’s favored, they hate him.

Joseph then tells his brothers about two of his nighttime dreams – which symbolize them bowing down to him.

After that, they really hate Joseph.

One day, Daddy sends 17-year-old Joseph to check on his brothers, who are tending sheep.

“Here comes that dreamer,” they say.

Then they plan to kill him.

But when a group of traders come by, Joseph’s brother, Judah, has an idea.

They sell Joseph to the traders.

Daddy is led to think a wild animal killed him.

Poor Joseph must feel so scared and alone as he’s taken away.

The traders sell Joseph to an Egyptian man, named Potiphar.

Now, Joseph really must feel alone in a country where people speak a different language, have different customs and worship various gods.

Yet the Scriptures say God is with Joseph and gives him success in everything he does.

Potiphar puts Joseph in charge of his household.

I wonder if God was using this time to instill leadership qualities in Joseph, who’s so good at his job that Potiphar doesn’t concern himself with anything except his own food.

Meanwhile, Potiphar’s wife becomes attracted to handsome, young Joseph.

She repeatedly makes advances, which Joseph resists. Eventually, she falsely accuses Joseph of trying to attack her and he’s sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Once again, Joseph must feel so alone. Yet God grants him favor with the warden, who puts him in charge of the prisoners.

I’d like to think Prison Management 101 became yet another leadership course for Joseph, but I’m sure he just wanted to go home.

I wonder if Joseph regretted telling his brothers about his dreams. I’ll bet he became more compassionate and thoughtful about what he said.

Joseph certainly expresses concern when two fellow inmates – Pharaoh’s former cupbearer and baker - look sad one day.

Both have had strange dreams, which Joseph interprets.

And true to the interpretation, the cupbearer returns to the Pharaoh’s service, while the baker is executed.

Before the cupbearer leaves, Joseph asks him to let the Pharaoh know that he was falsely imprisoned.

Two years pass.

Maybe Joseph has given up on getting out?

I dunno.

But Joseph’s life changes dramatically after Pharaoh has two weird dreams and the forgetful cupbearer’s memory is jogged.

Joseph gets a sudden promotion from the prison to the palace.

The Pharaoh shares his bizarre dreams.

I love how Joseph says he can’t interpret these dreams – but God will give Pharaoh the answer he desires.

Joseph says Pharaoh’s dreams mean Egypt will have seven years of abundance, followed by seven years of famine.

And like an ancient-day financial adviser, Joseph recommends storing grain in the good years so it will be available during the famine.

Pharaoh puts Joseph in charge of the huge grain storage operation.

Joseph becomes second in command in Egypt.

If only Daddy could see his favorite son now.

Joseph has power and prestige.

Even so, it’s lonely at the top and in a country where the Egyptians found it detestable to eat with Hebrew people, I wonder if Joseph still didn’t feel alone.

In the end, Joseph’s brothers come to Egypt seeking grain during the famine.

They don’t recognize their little brother, but he recognizes them.

Through an interpreter, Joseph speaks harshly to his brothers.

And because he hasn’t lost his first language, Joseph can understand when his siblings tell each other that bad stuff is happening to them, because of how they treated their brother years earlier.

Joseph still puts them to the test.

To make a long, but fascinating story short, Joseph gets his brothers to bring their youngest sibling, Benjamin (Rachel’s second son), to Egypt.

Joseph then threatens to keep Benjamin as a slave.

That’s when Judah - the brother with the idea of selling young Joseph - steps in.

Judah knows his dad will die grief stricken if he loses Benjamin.

And Judah knows what it’s like to lose a child. By this time, two of Judah’s oldest sons (albeit wicked ones) have both died as adults.

Judah begs to be kept as a slave in place of Benjamin.

That’s all it takes.

Joseph orders his servants to leave the room and weeps so loudly that all of Pharaoh’s household hears him.

He reveals his identity to his now-terrified brothers and, eventually, is reunited with his father and brings all his family to Egypt.

Now, Joseph isn’t alone anymore.

Actually, Joseph never was alone. The God who created him, stayed with him during his suffering; and used him to help save folks from famine - was with Joseph the whole time.

Joseph even realizes that.

When Joseph’s brothers fear retaliation, he says: “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”

I believe God has been with me through all the times of my life – whether I was in a house filled with people or in a busy workplace.

Or even in a quiet place as I reflect upon his goodness and how I never need to feel alone.