God offers spiritual rehabilitation

Shelly the tortoise was in trouble.

She couldn’t lay the five eggs inside of her.

Because of that, she’d lost the ability to move her back legs.

So folks at Wildlife Encounters in Gretna gave Shelly some physical therapy – and a specially built wheelchair.

I learned about Shelly when Kip Smith, educational director, gave a presentation as part of Keene Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

Kip said they first put Shelly in water and let her swim.

“Once she got strong enough for that, we did resistance training,” he said.

That helped Shelly build more strength.

Then came something I find amazing. Kids in a 3D printing club at Papillion-LaVista schools built a 3D-printed wheelchair for Shelly.

The device lets Shelly push with her back legs and build the strength she needs to move.

Shelly has laid three of the unfertilized eggs and is starting to move around more. She’s getting better.

I love how Wildlife Encounters folks are providing physical rehabilitation for Shelly.

People need PT.

And sometimes we need spiritual rehabilitation, too.

I can think of several Bible-times people who needed spiritual rehab – something God provided in incredible ways.

Some of these folks include:

Peter

This disciple wept bitterly after he lied and told people he didn’t even know Jesus.

Who could blame Peter for being scared after Jesus was arrested and headed for certain death? But he was heartbroken. Peter’s spiritual rehab came one morning by the Sea of Tiberius.

Reminiscent of the first time Jesus provided Peter with a huge haul of fish, this heartbroken disciple got a beachside lesson on forgiveness and restoration when the resurrected Christ repeated the miracle with another big catch.

Once ashore, Peter was refreshed physically with a bread and fish breakfast cooked over an open fire. His spiritual refreshment came with marching orders. Jesus asked Peter three times if he loved him – the same number of times Peter had denied even knowing Christ. Peter said “yes” and was told to feed Christ’s sheep.

Peter became an amazing apostle following his spiritual rehab – even giving a Holy Spirit-fueled sermon after which 3,000 people became Christians.

Saul of Tarsus

This guy was on the wrong path – persecuting Christians – until he got on a road to Damascus and had an up-close and personal encounter with Christ.

In the process, Saul lost his physical sight and had to be led by the hand to Damascus, where he didn’t eat or drink anything for three days. He got a little physical rehab from a brave, Christ-follower named Ananias, sent to place his hands on Saul so his sight would be restored.

After that, Saul’s spiritual and physical rehab included a baptism, some food and time with disciples. Saul eventually became known as the Apostle Paul, who’d find rejuvenation many times during his oft-perilous missionary journeys when he spread the Gospel and proclaimed the love of Christ.

David

This shepherd-turned-giant killer-turned-king was said to be a man after God’s own heart.

But even people who really love God can really mess up if they’re not careful.

King David’s mess-up came after he spent too much time hanging out on his palace rooftop one spring night.

The guy who should have been with his troops in battle, entered a fight with temptation when he saw the beautiful – but already married – Bathsheba taking a bath.

David’s extramarital affair led to an unplanned pregnancy and the premeditated battlefield death of Bathsheba’s innocent husband. A prophet named Nathan set David on the road to repentance, but the king’s bad moves led to heartache for him and death for some of his family.

We see David’s repentance and the start of his spiritual rehabilitation in the deeply moving Psalm 51. When I was growing up, my church sang part of this Psalm as part of our liturgy each Sunday. I’m well-acquainted with these beautiful words:

“Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me.

“Cast me not away from thy presence; and take not thy holy spirit from me.

“Restore unto me the joy of thy salvation; and uphold me with thy free spirit.”

Mary Magdalene

If anybody had some spiritual rehabilitation, it was Mary Magdalene, when Jesus cast seven demons out of her.

Poor Mary’s heart then must have torn in two when she saw Jesus crucified, and later when she found his tomb empty.

In the blur of grief, Mary stood crying at the garden tomb.

But her grief turned to joy when she realized the man she mistook as the gardener was actually her resurrected Savior.

Surely, some the best spiritual rehab any of us can have is recognizing that Christ is with us in all the good, bad and ugly times of our lives.

Our God can refresh and restore us as we lean on him. We can pray, telling him all of our hurts and hopes. We can ask him to speak to us as we read his word.

I find great comfort in the hope-infused words of Isaiah 40:31: “They that wait (hope) in the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint.”

And although he never called it as such, I think David experienced spiritual refreshment and rehab as he wrote in Psalm 23 about our Godly shepherd who has us lie down in green pastures, leads us beside still waters and restores our souls.

I don’t know if Shelly, the tortoise, hangs out in green pastures, but Kip said she can move around outside and eat dandelions.

Kind of like humans, Shelly will need to take it slow on her path to recovery, but Kip is glad Wildlife Encounters and the veterinarian decided to try physical therapy instead of cracking Shelly’s shell open to remove the eggs.

It would have taken two years for her to heal. PT was the best option.

“It’s less stressful for her,” Kip said. “There’s no pain. It’s a far, far better solution.”

I believe God knows the best way to help us heal, too. He knows when we need some spiritual rehabilitation and his restoration leads us to eternity.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

