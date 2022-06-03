God’s word can give us strength

If you’ve been a Telegram reader for a while, you may have noticed Spiritual Spinach.

That’s the name of the faith-based column I’ve written for 14 years for the Fremont Tribune.

It’s appeared periodically in the Telegram.

Now, along with the Tribune, my column will appear regularly in the Telegram.

That’s why I think it’s time I introduce myself and give you some background on how “Spinach” got started.

Spinach’s roots go back when my late husband, Chuck, and I lived in LaVista years ago.

We were young, financially strapped parents with two sons when I decided to submit a story for Guideposts magazine, which accepted faith-based stories from readers.

I wrote a story about how God had encouraged me during a tough time in life.

I’d been working at the Tribune for years, so I just knew Guideposts would publish my story.

After all, I was a professional writer.

Guess what?

My story was rejected.

Not one to waste a story, I turned it into a column and put it on the Tribune’s religion page.

I called the column something non-descript: Commentary.

Despite the dull title, I received nice comments about the column.

After that, I’d sporadically write a religion page column, but it wasn’t until 2008 when the Tribune underwent a redesign that I had the opportunity to write a weekly column.

This time, I had a better name.

Remember the old Popeye cartoons? Popeye was a sailor with a tattoo of an anchor on one of his meaty forearms. He had a spaghetti-thin girlfriend named, Olive Oyl, and a big, gruff nemesis called, Bluto.

Bluto was always picking on Popeye, who’d end up locked up, chained up, beaten up or somehow down on his luck. Then Bluto would run off with Olive, who’d be screaming for help at the top of her lungs.

About that time, Popeye would gulp down some spinach and become wonderfully strong.

He’d punch old Bluto and send him to the moon (no, I don’t advocate violence) and Olive would swoon all over her favorite sailor.

“Oh Popeye, you’re my hero!” she’d say.

Just like spinach made Popeye strong, I believe God speaks through his word to help make us strong.

The word of God – the Bible – is our Spiritual Spinach.

I began writing the column, telling how God was working in my life.

Before long, people were stopping me in the grocery store or a parking lot or church, saying how something I’d written had really helped them.

One day, a woman called to say she was going through a divorce and cancer treatment and how much a column on forgiveness had helped her.

It was a wonderful compliment – even though I know it’s not really me, but God who’s actually providing the comfort and encouragement.

Many years have passed since then and it’s seemed like readers have been on a journey with me.

I was a middle-age mom – looking back on my life – when I started writing Spinach. I’d share stories of my childhood, college days, current events, along with stories about other people.

At that time, my husband, Chuck, and I were soon to become empty nesters.

Our son, Mike, was getting ready to marry our future daughter-in-law Rachel. Our son, Zach, was getting ready to head off to college. Mike and Rachel married and later had our grandson, Matthew.

Life was good.

Then in 2013, Chuck was in a terrible, one-vehicle accident and was hospitalized in Omaha. He had surgery and our family hoped he’d be able to go to physical rehabilitation in Lincoln.

That didn’t happen.

A few days after the accident, Chuck coded. It took medical personnel four to five minutes to get a breathing tube down him and his heart stopped for 11.

He never really came back after that.

About 10 days later, Chuck went to be with the Lord and I was pain on two legs.

I didn’t know I could hurt that much.

Now it seemed the readers were embarking on a grief journey with me as I began to navigate life as a widow.

I learned so much – drawing strength from God and his word.

And I began to realize that throughout the previous years, God had been helping me build a spiritual savings account.

Every time I listened to a sermon, went to a Bible study or taught Sunday school, God was making deposits in my spiritual savings account – something I could draw from when the tough times came.

I’d taught Sunday school for years to little kids.

And when you teach little kids, you have to tell Bible stories in a simple, basic way – or they get bored.

I never dreamed all those years of trying to get the basics across to kids would later help me share the basics (and maybe a little more) to adults through the columns.

Because that’s what I do with most of my columns.

I try to show how the Bible applies to everyday life.

It’s true we may never face a 9-foot-tall, armor-clad warrior like the shepherd, David, did in Bible times.

But there are times in our lives when our problems can see every bit as big and scary as that giant.

And that’s when we need to remember that shepherd kid and who was on his side.

We may never walk on the water - and then begin to sink into it - like Peter.

But we can feel like we’re sinking into our own deep waters of hardship and despair.

That’s when we need to remember the strong and gentle Savior who caught Peter.

And who still catches his children today.

Hopefully, we’ll never be thrown – tied up - into a fiery furnace like three Hebrew men taken captive to Babylon.

But we all face fiery furnaces of some sort in life.

So we need to remember the fourth man in the furnace who was with those three guys, who walked out of that furnace – unbound and not even smelling like smoke.

I’m convinced we serve a loving, generous and trustworthy God.

Granted, I always knew that God is faithful.

But since my husband’s accident, I’ve really come to know God’s faithfulness.

Chuck was still in the hospital when I began to see God put

the right person

in the right place

at the right time

with the right word of comfort, wisdom or knowledge

right when I needed it.

And the Lord has continued to do so ever since.

Now, I’m hoping Telegram readers will join me and other readers in a journey of faith, delving into God’s word, marveling at his goodness and, hopefully, gaining new insights.

Our God is so amazing.

And his spiritual spinach feeds soul and spirit in wonderful ways.

Tammy McKeighan is the news editor at the Fremont Tribune. She can be reached at Tammy.McKeighan@lee.net.

