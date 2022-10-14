It pays to obey our God

I was in college when I offered to help a nursing student type a paper for a big project.

Back then, we were still using typewriters.

The student gave me what she’d written on paper and I merrily typed away.

I stopped to proofread my work.

I’d made an awful typo. Instead of typing that the nurse would give a patient an “injection,” I typed the word, “infection.”

No nurse wants to give a patient an infection.

I’m so glad I caught that typo.

Years later, I was working in newspaper when I wrote a light-hearted story, which included an interview with a very nice woman.

The next day, her angry husband came into the office.

My story had an embarrassing typo.

I was so apologetic. I felt terrible.

For the first time, I understood the old adage:

“I was so embarrassed I wished the ground would have opened up and swallowed me.”

Recently, I was reading Scripture when I came across the true-life account of a time when the ground did open up and swallow people.

Not because of typo.

But due to outright rebellion.

We find the account in the Old Testament book called Numbers.

By this point, God has had Moses lead some 2 million Israelites out of Egypt, where they were slaves for more than 400 years.

They forget about the horrible times in Egypt after being in the desert for a while. They complain about being hungry, so God sends manna (bread) from heaven. They want meat, so he sends quail.

God then has Moses send 12 spies into the land he promised their forefathers.

Ten spies return and say the land will be too tough to conquer. Only two others - Joshua and Caleb - say the Israelites can take the land.

When the people hear this, they talk about finding another leader to take them back to Egypt.

They almost kill Joshua and Caleb for trying to encourage them to move forward with God’s plan and trust in his protection.

By now, God is really angry and Moses begs him not to destroy the whole bunch.

God spares them, but their disobedience is costly.

They’ll be in the desert for 40 years — one year for every day the spies were in the Promised Land.

Sometime later, four defiant men — Korah, Dathan, Abiram and On — and 250 other guys gather before Moses and his brother, Aaron, to challenge their authority.

Korah and the other rebels wonder why Moses thinks he’s the boss.

Did they forget God was in charge?

And God made Moses their leader?

Korah and his accomplices want Aaron’s priestly job, too.

Moses tells the mob to return the next morning with censers (vessels used to burn incense) and basically says God will decide who will be in charge.

Dathan and Abiram refuse to come.

They claim Moses brought them out of a good land (Egypt) to die in the wilderness. And he hasn’t brought them into the Promised Land.

The next morning, Korah and his gang stand with Moses and Aaron at what’s called the Tent of Meeting.

Ever see the movie, “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”?

It recounts the famous, true-life shootout between lawmen and outlaws.

I’ve never seen that film, but somehow it comes to mind when I picture Korah and the others meeting with Moses and Aaron. (No, they didn’t have guns.)

Meanwhile, Dathan and Abriam stand at the entrances of their tents with their families.

God instructs Moses to have the other Israelites get away from the tents of Korah, Dathan and Abriam.

Moses then tells everybody that if these men die a natural death, they’ll know God didn’t send him to be the Israelites’ leader.

But if God does something new — and the ground opens and swallows these guys up and they are pitched alive into Sheol (basically their graves) — then the people will know these men despised the Lord.

The words are hardly out of Moses’ mouth when the ground under these insurgents splits apart and swallows them and their families and everything they own. The earth closes over them and they perish from the midst of the assembly.

At the sounds of their cries, everyone else runs for their lives. Fire from the Lord consumes the 250 other rebels offering incense.

God tells Moses to have Aaron’s son, Eleazar, gather the censers and hammer them into thin sheets of metal to cover the altar.

This will remind the Israelites that only Aaron’s descendants are allowed to burn incense before God.

We later learn the sons of Korah didn’t die with their insubordinate father and the Fire Bible* indicates they must have refused to participate in his revolt.

Why did the families of Dathan and Abiram die?

That’s a tough one.

Maybe this is a warning about how our families can suffer from our choices.

I remember the sadness in a former firefighter’s voice as he told me about children who’d been playing with matches and started a fire, while their parent, who had a substance abuse problem, wasn’t watching them.

The children were saved from the fire, but removed from their parent’s custody.

That parent had an addiction, but Korah — who was Moses’ cousin — and the others were downright rebellious and disloyal.

The tragedy could have been avoided if Korah and the others had chosen God-trusting humility over twisted ambition.

Moses’ problems weren’t over.

The next day the Israelites grumble, saying Moses and Aaron “killed the people of the Lord.”

God isn’t happy with this either and Moses knows it.

He tells Aaron to get a censer with incense and get to the congregation as fast as he can to make atonement for them, because a plague is starting. Aaron runs into the group and the plague stops, but 14,700 people die.

Centuries later, the Apostle Paul mentions these desert-wandering Israelites in a letter to Corinthian church.

Paul refers to the wonderful miracles God performed for the Israelites.

Yet the Israelites often engaged in disrespectful, ungrateful and even immoral behavior.

Although their children made it into the Promised Land, most of that first generation of freed Israelites didn’t.

Paul says their experiences were recorded as a warning for us.

We must be careful. We may think we’ve got it all together, but that’s when we can fall.

Yet we’re not alone as we struggle to resist temptation and keep doing what’s right.

“…God is faithful,” Paul writes. “He will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.”

I’ve been amazed by God’s faithfulness in many situations throughout my life.

Sometime after my embarrassing typo, I was at an event when I saw the woman I’d written about.

She never mentioned my mistake. Instead, she was complimentary, because I’d written about one of her relatives in my column.

I remember her smile to this day.

Forgiveness is a wonderful thing.

So is the love of our God, who continually guides and teaches us.

And who — I believe — helps us avoid more mistakes than we realize.

*The Fire Bible, Life Publishers International, Springfield, Missouri.