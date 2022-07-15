Local VBS a success

St. John’s Shell Creek held its Vacation Bible School the week of June 6-10 with much success.

Themed Mystery Island, the Islander kiddos and participants along with 24 volunteers enjoyed a week full of fun including: the beach, sparkling water, palm trees, Creature Feature time (where the Islanders met island animal pals), heard Treasured Verses, learned Lighthouse Lessons, experienced Island treasure hunts, daily prayers, mission moment, lakeshore laughs, and four fun rotations of Cool Crafts and Deep Sea Science, Seashore Songs, Ride the Tide Games and loved the Tropical Treats.

For five days the kids gathered starting with an opening Islander Assembly to set the adventure in this special place to prepare the day of mystery, humor and valuable lessons of “Tracking down the one and only true God.” Day one discussions were about God is Great; day two was God is Almighty; day three was God is ruler; day four was God is Emmanuel; and day five was God is Trustworthy.

On that Thursday, there was a visit from Horn T Zoo who came to share real Island animals (two parrots, alligator, white constrictor snake, cockroaches and a lizard). Participants learned all about their special gifts God gave them and all they add to the world. On the last day, everyone enjoyed a hot dog picnic with Islander families in attendance and a surprise grab bag provided by WELCA.

For the Mission Moment Project, Islander kiddos collected coins in coin boxes each day during VBS. They will be donating the coins to the ELCA WORLD HUNGER FUND, to make a difference in the lives of others. They learned about kids from different parts of the world who need help, and they wanted to help. They collected $584.24.

It's important to teach kids what folks have in Nebraska isn't what others have around the world, said Jackson Moore, St. John’s Shell Creek chairman of the evangelism committee. A few dollars can make a big difference in the life of others, he added.

The church stated it was extremely grateful to the volunteers and the various businesses that helped support this year’s VBS.