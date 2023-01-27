Mother sees how God provides

Mary Sue Haag was in a tough spot.

It happened years ago.

“I had no idea what I was going to feed my two little boys for supper,” she said. “I had no money and no food at home.”

Mary Sue had gone to every bank in the town where she lived to see if she had even $5 left in an account somewhere.

She didn’t.

“As I left the very last bank, my very last hope, I was in tears,” she said. “Those two little boys were going to be out of school in 45 minutes and I had nothing for them for supper.”

She hung her head low.

Then she saw something.

“As I opened my car door, there was God just being God,” she said. “On the ground right below my car door was a $20 bill. I can’t begin to tell you my relief.”

But that wasn’t the end.

When she reached the grocery store, she found hamburger on sale for 99 cents a pound.

“I was able to feed my boys and my faith grew by leaps and bounds that day,” Mary Sue said.

Mary Sue’s experience reminds me of a time in the Bible when a group of men wondered how they’d ever feed a large crowd of people. We can find the story in the 14th chapter of Matthew, starting with verse 13.

By this point, a crowd has followed Jesus, because they’ve seen he’s been healing the sick.

Jesus goes on a mountainside and sits with his disciples. When he sees the big crowd, Christ asks his disciple, Philip, a question:

“Where shall we buy bread for these people to eat?”

The Scriptures say Jesus was testing Philip, because Christ already knew what he was going to do.

Can you imagine the astonishment in Philip’s voice?

“It would take more than half a year’s wages to buy enough bread for each one to have a bite!” Philip says.

Another disciple, Andrew, also seems to wonder how they’ll ever tackle this catering nightmare.

“Here is a boy with five small barley loaves and two small fish, but how far will they go among so many?” Andrew asks.

Jesus simply says, “Have the people sit down.”

There’s plenty of grass in the place so about 5,000 men (not to mention women and children) sit down.

Jesus takes the loaves of bread, gives thanks, and gives the people as much as they want. He does the same with the fish.

When everyone has enough to eat, Jesus tells his disciples: “Gather the pieces that are left over. Let nothing be wasted.”

So the disciples gather the extra pieces and fill 12 baskets with the pieces of five barley loaves left over by those who’d eaten.

There were 12 disciples and 12 baskets.

Go figure.

But Christ isn’t finished with feeding big crowds.

I’ve read where the first feeding took place near the Sea of Galilee, an area where Jewish people lived.

After that, Christ and his disciples were in a region around the Decapolis, an area where Gentiles lived.

Head over to the 15th chapter of Matthew, starting with verse 29.

I wonder if the disciples are having any sense of déjà vu when another large crowd gathers.

The Scriptures say great crowds come bringing the lame, blind, crippled and mute, laying them at Christ’s feet.

And he heals them.

People are amazed when they see lame people walk and blind see.

And they praise the God of Israel.

Jesus calls his disciples to him.

“I have compassion for these people,” Jesus says. “They have already been with me three days and have nothing to eat. I do not want to send them away hungry, or they may collapse on the way.”

The disciples again foresee a supply shortage.

“Where could we get enough bread in this remote place to feed such a crowd?” they ask.

“How many loaves do you have?” Jesus asks.

“Seven,” they reply, “and a few small fish.”

Jesus has the crowd sit down on the ground.

This time, he takes seven loaves and the fish – and after he gives thanks – he breaks them and gives them to the disciples who give them to the people.

Here’s the line I love best:

They all ate and were satisfied.

No one obviously asked for more. Nobody asked to see the dessert menu.

Afterward, the disciples pick up seven basketfuls of broken leftover pieces.

The number of dinner guests? The Scriptures list them at 4,000 men, besides women and children.

It was feeding miracle.

Actually, if you look in the Bible you can see other miracles involving food.

God fed manna (bread from heaven) to the Israelites for 40 years when they were in the desert. The manna tasted like wafers made with honey.

Elijah told a widow to make a small cake of bread for him before she made some for herself and her son – during a famine.

The widow complied and her jar of oil and jar of flour didn’t run empty until God sent rain. That rain meant crops could grow again and people could eat.

These are wonderful, faith-filled stories, which I’ve forgotten about when I’ve previously faced financially tough times in my life.

Yet God always provided. And the same God who provided then, provides for us today.

As I think about the Bible stories, I wonder if the Israelites ever longed for the days of manna after they reached the Promised Land and had to grow their own food – and pull weeds.

I wonder if the widow’s son remembered the incredible faith of his mother – who trusted God enough to make bread for a stranger, before preparing what she thought would be the last meal she’d ever fix for herself and her child.

And I wonder if the little boy whose lunch was stretched to feed a multitude was able to share that miraculous story with this grandchildren.

Recently, Mary Sue sent me a photo of her handsome sons.

“My boys are now in their middle to late 30s,” she said. “If you’ve seen them lately, they are grown, healthy and very well fed. We all have been. God is good.”

And she has a marvelous testimony of God’s provision.

I’ll bet Mary Sue never forgets it and I’m hoping her sons will share it to remind others about a God who provides in unique and incredible ways and whose love can stretch even farther than some fish or bread or 99-cent hamburger.