Opinion: Pride is not to be celebrated

Editor's note: This is an opinion column and does not reflect the views of The Columbus Telegram.

Isaiah 5:20 - Woe to those who call evil good and good evil ...

There's a tradition that Lucifer was a seraphim, the highest of all the angels, and the highest of his order. Lucifer, after all, means light-bearer, and the seraphim are the class of angels closest to the Lord - they're literally burning with the intense love of God because of that proximity.

As the first among the first class of angels, it's also a tradition that Lucifer fell because he would not serve. Jesus tells the 70 he sent out in Luke 10:18 upon their return that he "saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven."

Isaiah also compares a Babylonian king to the devil, in that he, like, Satan "said in thy heart: I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God."

The book of Wisdom tells us: "By the envy of the devil, death came into the world."

Over the ages, theologians have interpreted this fall of Lucifer to pride, envy and a refusal to worship. It's important to remember that angels, unlike man, were given supernatural grace at their creation and saw perfectly the eternal consequences of their actions.

The devil knew what his rebellion meant, and he still made his choice. His pride refused God's divine plan and certainly wouldn't subject him to the assistance of humanity, which is far less powerful, less wise and less able than the heavenly host.

And yet, here we are in a month associated with pride - the sin from which all other sin proceeds. Before Adam and Eve made their choice and sin entered the world, whether you find the creation story literal or not, the first sin was that of the devil and his pride.

From there, the fall of man was off and running. Adam and Eve listened to the serpent, and Cain murdered his brother, due to a disordered self trust, AKA, pride.

Only by pride do we create a world that celebrates evil as good.

Sin is very, very tricky. It can't be tolerated in the least. Once it has sunk in, it's very hard, without awesome grace, to break the bond because we keep feeling the pleasure of our immoral acts over and over. Punishment for this is the sin itself - we are unable to resist the temptation of its attraction.

The effect soon becomes an attack on our intellect and will in which we redefine good and evil. Good becomes whatever allows us the freedom to pursue our pleasures. Evil is whoever or whatever would prevent us from those pleasures or would criticize us for doing so.

This is evident every time June comes around each year. God created complementarity in nature: "Male and female he created them" and "they become one flesh." Yet, this idea is now called either old-fashioned, out of touch, or, more often in our age, hate speech.

We are told to stand aside and celebrate what is gravely immoral. However far down the rabbit hole some of us have gone in seeking sexual satisfaction, we're told to put in on display and reap the rewards of our courage.

Jesus might go to one of these parades, but he wouldn't leave it the way he found it. The Lord reached out to sinners not to affirm their sin but to encounter them personally and change their lives. As he told the woman caught in adultery, "Go and sin no more."

We are all called to abstain outside of marriage regardless of what that means. There are not two definitions of the term based on persuasion or identity.

Respect and love those around you no matter their station in life or their particular idea of attraction. But love them enough not to leave them that way.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

