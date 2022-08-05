Pastors reflect on Fremont Citywide Worship, look ahead to 2023 event

The Rev. Mariano Menendez understands the power of worship.

So recently, the Columbus clergyman brought area residents to a special event in Fremont.

That event, called Citywide Worship, took place on July 29 in Fremont.

Menendez is pastor of Word of Life in Columbus. He also serves as a mentor to the Rev. Jonathon Hartung, pastor of Full Life Church in Fremont.

“He informed me of it and I thought, ‘We’re going to come and worship with you guys,’” Menendez said.

Menendez said he brought six guys and a family to the event.

“We’re here because we know and believe the power of worship,” Menendez said.

Menendez was among at least 400 people who gathered to worship at John C. Fremont Park. More people came earlier that night for free hot dogs and hamburgers. The event included games and a bounce house along with the food.

“We had a lot of people who came just to eat and we didn’t run out of food,” said the Rev. Robert Wilson, campus pastor of Lifegate Church in Fremont.

Wilson and Hartung worked to host an event designed to promote unity, bringing churches and Christians together.

After the food and games, a band consisting of musicians from Lifegate, Full Life and Stonebridge churches in Fremont led worship, which lasted about two hours.

Attendees listened, worshiped and sang along with the music. Some closed their eyes and raised their hands in worship.

Sam Shepard of Fremont told why she attended.

“I came because I saw it as an opportunity to worship the one true God with people from Fremont,” Shepard said. “I love seeing all the different people gathered here, people you might not normally see. I think this is a small glimpse of what heaven will be like.”

Menendez talked about heaven, too.

“When we touch heaven, then earth changes,” Menendez said. “So I know for sure Fremont will never be the same again, because of the unity that happens among the body of Christ and when unity takes place the glory of God is manifested.”

Wilson was clearly pleased as he looked around the park during the worship event.

“This far exceeded our expectations with the number of people that have come out and the unity of the churches,” Wilson said. “Even several other pastors from other churches showed up to worship with us and our prayer is that we make this an annual event.”

Fremont pastors plan to get together soon and start planning next year’s event.

“Hopefully more churches and their worship teams come together and participate with us,” Hartung said.

Like Wilson, Hartung was happy with the event.

“I thought the Citywide Worship was a huge success,” Hartung said. “I thought it was awesome. For me, to see churches come together to worship is Jesus is always a success.”

Hartung believes friendships were built through people collaborating for the event. He believes it brought unity for those on the different worship teams and for the pastors, who’ve met for prayer.

He also could see friendships start to blossom among people from other churches who attended.

“In a world where there’s so much division, this event shows people that even though we go to different churches, we do worship the same Jesus,” Hartung said.

Like Hartung, Wilson looks forward to the future.

“We’re hoping this will become an annual event and other churches will partner with us as we move forward in uniting our community,” Wilson said.