Sidewalk Prophets concert a success

On June 12, 1C - The Sanctuary welcomed the Sidewalk Prophets, a contemporary Christian band, to Columbus for the second time. The show was well attended.

According to the 1C - The Sanctuary Facebook page, " (The band) came back to Columbus with a mission: To spread joy, hope and to inspire…and they sure did!"

As previously reported by the Telegram, the group calls their fans, crew, tour and record label "Great Big Family." According to the same post, that feeling was mutually shared during the show.

For more information on the band, visit sidewalkprophets.com. For more information on community events from 1C-The Sanctuary, visit 1cchurch.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0