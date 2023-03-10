They are my official greeting party.

When I come home from work, I can expect my dogs, Gracie and Miracle, to be at the door.

The doorway can get crowded as I make my way into the house, but we’re happy to see each other.

I appreciate my dogs’ attentiveness.

They’re ready to see me.

In the Bible, Jesus tells how important it is for Christians to be ready for when he returns to the earth.

Jesus spoke about this with his disciples before our Lord was crucified on a cross to save us from our sins. Christ uses a couple of analogies, known as a parables, which we find in book of Luke, chapter 12.

Here, Christ instructs his ancient day disciples — and us — to be ready for his return.

He compares it to servants being dressed and ready, like those waiting for their boss to return from a wedding banquet, so when he returns and knocks they can immediately open the door for him.

“It will be good for those servants whose master finds them watching when he comes. Truly I tell you, he will dress himself to serve, will have them recline at the table and will come and wait on them,” Jesus says.

Jesus also notes a time element.

“It will be good for those servants whose master finds them ready, even if he comes in the middle of the night or toward daybreak,” Jesus says.

I’ve been told that if something is said twice in the Bible, it means God is really emphasizing it and we should pay attention.

Jesus gives another example.

He tells about a boss who puts a faithful and wise manager in charge of the servants to make sure they eat at the proper time. It will be good if the manager is handling that situation when the boss returns.

“Truly I tell you, he will put him in charge of all his possessions,” Jesus says.

Then Christ poses another hypothetical situation.

What if the manager figures it’s going to be a long time before his boss comes home?

So he starts beating the other men and women servants. The manager starts to eat and gets drunk.

The boss will come on a day and at an hour when the manager doesn’t expect him.

Similarly, the time of Christ’s return is a mystery, too.

In the book of Matthew, chapter, 24, Jesus says neither he nor the angels know when he’ll return. Only our Heavenly Father knows that.

Jesus said this a couple thousand years ago.

So can’t we get like the servant who figures it’s going to be a long time before he does come back?

Do we become complacent, assuming we always have more time?

Speaker and author Joyce Meyer provides some perspective on this.

“I don’t know if we’re living in the very ‘last days’ before Jesus returns or not, but I’m certain that we’re a lot closer today than we were yesterday,” she says.

Joyce doesn’t just say to get ready.

She says to live ready.

How do we do that?

Here are some of my thoughts:

• Pray. I remember hearing a pastor say to start by praying five minutes in the morning. I decided I had at least that much time so I tried it, then I tried 10 minutes. Funny, how time with God can increase when we begin simply and how he provides us the time we need.

I’m not a morning person, but I’ve found comfort in telling God my concerns and I believe he reminds me of things I need to do. I also believe it helps to pray simple short prayers for family, friends or help with our jobs during the day.

• Read the Bible and ask God to speak to you through it. There’s nothing quite like reading a Scripture that resonates so much that it seems to jump right off the page.

• Get very familiar with the Scriptures to help avoid deception by truth-twisting folks. Years ago, I heard author Joel C. Rosenberg say the Secret Service trains bank tellers to spot counterfeit money by getting them so familiar with the real stuff that they can detect a fake bill when they feel it. He makes a comparison.

“The only way not to be deceived is to know the word of God so deeply, so carefully and so thoroughly that you can catch that whiff that something doesn’t smell right,” Rosenberg said.

That’s important, because Jesus talks about the deception that will arise before his return.

• Keep serving and encouraging others. We can serve people in our families, through church and elsewhere. Throughout the years, I’ve found that being involved in church helped me get and stay in the habit of regularly attending services.

• Ask God to keep you mindful of Christ’s return. Ask the Lord to help you stay focused on your relationship with him and the things that really matter.

• Forgive. This can be tough if you’ve been hurt deeply and if you fear being hurt by this person again. Ask God to help you forgive. Seek wise, Godly counsel from someone you can trust.

• Be grateful. At some of my lowest times in life, I made a list of things for which I was grateful — even simple things like clean air and water.

Now, I get up and try to thank God for all the great things he did for me the day before. As I age, I’m sometimes hard pressed to recall everything I worked on the previous day, but I’ve found that by stating some things, I recall others. Plus, the Holy Spirit is great at reminding us of things.

• Ask God to give you peace. Scary stuff is happening in the world right now, but I don’t think God wants us to live in fear. Before his crucifixion Jesus told his disciples: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

I’m glad my dogs aren’t afraid when I come in the door.

Actually, I wonder if they see me as a walking vending machine — always ready to dole out doggie treats.

My pups jump and bark excitedly.

I don’t bark, but I’m happy to see them, too, and there’s something really wonderful about falling asleep while petting them.

Yet for as great as that is, I’m thinking there will be nothing greater than seeing our Lord and Savior Jesus and getting the best greeting we could ever get in a place called “Heaven.”