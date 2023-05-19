I sat there — stunned — by the student’s comment.

I’d been editing the young person’s story, trying nicely to explain how to make it better, when I got an unexpected retort.

“I wrote it that way for a reason,” the student snapped.

That stopped me for a moment.

If I’d said something like that to a couple of my previous editors — especially in that sharp tone of voice — I would have been in big trouble.

Many years have passed since then, but the student’s steely reaction confirms what I’ve known for a long time:

People don’t like to be edited.

In the Bible, we find a man who absolutely wouldn’t let anyone rephrase what he’d written.

The account is in the book of John, starting in chapter 19.

By this time, Jesus has been arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane in Jerusalem. He’s been harshly questioned by religious leaders and beaten, then taken to Pontius Pilate, a Roman governor.

Pilate questions Jesus, asking if he is the King of the Jews.

“Is that your own idea,” Jesus asks, “or did others talk to you about me?”

Jesus says his kingdom isn’t of this world, but of another place.

“You are a king, then!” Pilate says.

Jesus answers, “You say that I am a king.”

Then Christ says he came into the world to testify to the truth.

And everyone on the side of truth listens to him.

“What is truth?” Pilate retorts.

Pilate had truth standing right in front of him and didn’t recognize it.

“I am the way, the truth and the life,” Jesus told his disciples before his death. “No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Pilate will tell the crowd that he finds no fault with Jesus and offer to release him. After all, it’s customary for the Romans to release one prisoner during the Jewish observance of the Passover.

But jealous, religious leaders have agitated the crowd, which shouts that they’d rather have Pilate release another man, Barabbas, who’d been part of an uprising.

Pilate has Jesus mercilessly whipped and brought before the people again, but the Roman leader’s next attempts to spare Christ are only met with more shouts of “Crucify him!”

Then the crowd gets manipulative.

“If you let this man go, you are no friend of Caesar,” the people shout. “Anyone who claims to be a king opposes Caesar.”

Surely, Pilate would be in deep trouble if he opposed Caesar right?

Pilate tries to give Jesus back to the people. Obviously, he’s not too worried about Jesus taking over the empire.

“Shall I crucify your king?” Pilate asks.

“We have no king but Caesar,” the chief priests answer.

How interesting — and hypocritical — especially coming from folks who despised the iron-fisted Roman regime.

Pilate finally caves to the pressure and Jesus is taken away to die a brutal death on a cross.

That’s when Pilate does a little writing.

Pilate has a notice prepared and fastened to the cross.

It reads: “Jesus of Nazareth, The King of the Jews.”

The sign is written in Aramaic, Latin and Greek — so lots of different people can read and understand it.

Here’s where the chief religious leaders want to do some editing.

They protest to Pilate.

“Do not write ‘The King of the Jews,’ but that this man claimed to be king of the Jews,’” they say.

Sorry fellas.

Pilate won’t let anybody edit his copy.

“What I have written, I have written,” Pilate says.

The religious leaders obviously know better than to keep protesting, lest they be killed, too.

Almost 2,000 years have passed since Christ’s death and resurrection — and Pilate’s writing job — and people still resist editing.

But more than being upset because someone edited a story we wrote, I wonder if we resist God as he writes and edits our life stories.

We want prosperity, health and ease.

Who wants a life story filled with hardship, strife, poverty, illness, fear and disappointment?

We’re not happy when these things enter our life stories. We can become discouraged, angry and anxious.

Yet I believe God can carry us through all of these emotions and struggles as we lean on him.

Recently, I’ve been reading a very good book by Louie Giglio called, “Putting an X Through Anxiety — Breaking Free from the Grip of Fear and Stress.”

Louie is a pastor, public speaker and national best-selling author, who has written more than a dozen books.

I never knew Louie battled anxiety and depression, but he talks about it in his book. He also cites data from the World Health Organization stating how the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide.

Simply put: If you’re struggling with anxiety or depression, you’re far from alone.

Actually, we’re never alone.

I like how Louie beautifully uses Psalm 23 to remind us of how God is always with us and the story of David and Goliath to remind us that our Lord is bigger than any giant we’ll ever face.

God’s got our back.

Louie talks about getting to the roots of our anxiety, which could be bitterness or many other things, and uprooting the lies of our enemy Satan.

I’ve thought about some of those lies. How many of us have believed the lies that we aren’t attractive, educated, talented or smart enough?

Maybe it’s time to start ditching those thoughts and embrace something better.

Louie talks about what I’d call planting God’s truth into our hearts. He mentions one of my favorite Bible verses, Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”

Louie’s book has lots of good thoughts and practical suggestions — too many to recount here — but one I like comes from Psalm 139:16, which in part says: “… all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”

Louie reminds us that Jesus is the author of our story. We must trust that he’ll write a good narrative of our lives. It won’t be pain-free. I believe we’ll have tough, heart-wrenching times, because we’ve lived in a fallen world ever since Adam and Eve ate that forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. We have an evil adversary, but I believe God provides us strength, peace and hope.

Our life stories can include some really great chapters. And as Christians, we believe the end of our life story here on earth means a new, wonderful one in eternity.

I’m not sure whatever happened to that student, but I think we ended up on good terms even after some editing. And I’ve ended up with a reminder that while we often don’t like editing, we can trust our God, who’s the best author of all.