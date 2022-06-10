VBS nurtures faith in youth, volunteers

When school lets out, for many in the community, it means the return of Vacation Bible School (VBS). At St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the program, which will be held June 6-10, helps parish youth and others grow in their faith while also having some fun in the process.

“I feel like Vacation Bible School is a great way for us to evangelize the young people of our parish, and then they get excited about their faith and then they take it home,” said VBS Coordinator and St. Anthony’s Elementary School Principal Amy Sokol.

“... We’ve just to hold on to our faith. We just have to trust in God’s plan and I think when the children are excited about it, then everyone else gets excited about it.”

The St. Anthony’s Vacation Bible School started in 2002 with, according to a VBS highlights handout, a purpose “to join community youths both Catholic school, parish religious education program and children who do not have knowledge of Jesus teachings to come to understand the Catholic faith better.”

With the help of volunteers – young helpers from sixth through 11th grade as well as adults – VBS is held annually for one week during the summer.

This year’s theme is a new one put out by Colorado company Group, “Monumental – Celebrating GOD’s greatness.” There are over 100 students participating along with over 65 young helpers and adults. There are three coordinators putting the program together: St. Anthony’s Principal Amy Sokol, Lori Olson and Callie Sokol.

Many of those who help make VBS a reality are returning students and many of the adults involved are staff members from St. Anthony’s Elementary School. Getting volunteers is not a problem, which Amy Sokol said is a blessing. However, the volunteer aspect of this program is a key piece in the week being successful, she added.

“They (students) each have somebody they can connect with, they have people that can dive right into their station and their activities. They get to go a little bit deeper. … (Preschoolers for example) have two or three that they walk with, talk about Jesus with.”

Themes for VBS are usually the new theme for that year, explained Sokol. This is because everyone is excited and materials are available. The themes are announced a year in advance. Sokol noted that other churches around the community are also using the same theme.

Each day a new Bible point, Bible story and Bible verse was introduced to the students:

Day one: Bible point: God loves you no matter what, Bible story: Joseph’s family feuds. (Genesis 37) Bible verse: “Your unfailing love last forever.”

Day two: Bible point: God is with you everywhere, Bible story: Joseph is imprisoned. (Genesis 39-40) Bible verse: “For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)

Day three: Bible point: God is in charge, Bible story: Joseph gets new responsibilities. (Genesis 41), Bible verse: “How great is the Lord! His power is absolute.” (Psalm 147:5)

Day four: Bible point: God is stronger than anything. Bible story: Jesus dies and comes back to life. (Luke 23-24:12, Bible verse: “And I am convinced that nothing can separate us from God’s Love.” (Romans 8:38)

Day five: Bible point: God is surprising. Bible story: Joseph reunites with his family. (Genesis 42-45), Bible verse: “Come and see what our God done, what awesome miracles he performs for people!” (Pslam 66:5)

According to Sokol, the day starts off with a whole group gathering in the morning. A mom and son duo do the opening for the group. Praise hymns are sung and the Bible point, Bible story and Bible verse are introduced. The students are then introduced to a new song followed by time with their Bible Buddies before breaking off to stations.

To support the Bible point, story and verse, students travel through different stations with leaders. These stations include: crafts, Imagination Stations, Red Rock Rec Games, Awesome Bible Adventure, Oasis Tastes snacks, KidVid Cinema and Sing & Play Celebration.

The whole group comes back together for a snack and to review the theme of the day, Sokol said. Students will finish their stations and before leaving, gather one more time for an update on their service project and other reminders.

“It’s great for our church community,” Olson said. “That’s kind of how we promote it – to give evangelization for the church, and for the school and the religious education programs. We just think it’s an awesome program.”

Students also take part in a service project. This year the students will be collecting items for St. Vincent de Paul - Simon House. At the end of the week, they present the collected items to the Simon House. A representative from the Simon House will be present on Friday to talk about what they do and how the students’ service project will impact those in need in the community.

“I think it’s always important for children to see – you do these projects but they never see the follow through type of thing. (For example) they collected money… and you send that money in, and they know it’s going to help people to do good for others but in this instance Lucy (Lutjelusche, manager of the Simon House) comes and she explains to the students that ‘I see a lot of children your age that come with their mom and their dad and they don’t have enough food. They really make that connection.'”

The acts of service like this support the parish’s outreach in the community. Sokol said they work hard to do this while school is in session, and this is a continuation of this. The more good people see that they can do and the difference that it makes, the more they will do, she added.

Sokol gave a huge shout out to all those who support the school and parish to be able to do these things.

“That’s the great thing about living in Columbus, everyone works together for the common good,” Sokol said. “And that's one of the greatest things, one of the greatest gift our community has top give to others.”

The week goes by quickly, but when it comes to the last day, it’s sad, Sokol said. The students know the songs, they are excited about their faith, but it’s a great thing, she said, adding you can feel the Holy Spirit.

“It just really gives you hope for the world when you see these young people excited about their faith,” Sokol said.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

