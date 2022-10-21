When your integrity is tested

Bible teacher and author Joyce Meyer talks about a time when she faced a test of her integrity.

It happened many years ago.

At the time, Joyce was working for a boss who owed a customer some money.

Instead of sending the customer a statement with a credit – knowing he’d want a refund check – the boss just wanted Joyce to send a statement with a zero balance.

Joyce knew that was dishonest.

She had a miserable time thinking about it at home that night.

Joyce didn’t want to lose her job. Back then, she and her husband, Dave, had three young children.

They only had one car, but their jobs were in the same area so they could drive to work together.

What’s more, she’d committed to having a lot of dental work done.

Joyce was afraid to confront her boss, but knew what God wanted her to do.

So early the next morning, Joyce trembled with fear as she talked to her employer. Joyce said she didn’t want to lose her job, but was a Christian and couldn’t send the customer a zero-balance statement.

She believed doing that would be like lying and stealing.

The boss’s face grew red and he told her to get to work. Joyce’s heart pounded as she worked throughout day, wondering if the boss would fire her.

But shortly before the end of the workday, the boss came out of his office, slapped the statement on her desk and told her to send the customer a check.

After that, Joyce began getting promoted in the company. While the boss didn’t share her beliefs, he trusted her.

I’ve heard this story before, but listened to it again the other day.

It reminds me of three men whose integrity was tested, too.

They lived about 600 years before Christ.

Their Hebrew names were Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah.

We know them as Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.

Their story is found in the Old Testament book of Daniel.

The situation takes place long after the Israelites have settled into their Promised Land.

At this point in history, their country has split in two with Israel in the north and Judah in the south.

The people have strayed so far from God and done really bad stuff - despite years of warnings from prophets - that the Lord has allowed their enemies to carry them off into captivity.

Three young men, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, have been taken from their homes to serve the pagan king of Babylon.

These men love God, but their faith will be tested after King Nebuchadnezzar builds a 90-foot-tall statue of gold.

The king orders everyone to bow down and worship the statue.

Those who don’t will be thrown into a blazing furnace.

Guess who won’t bow down?

Yep, those three Jewish men.

When some of the king’s astrologers find out, they run and tattle to their ruler.

Furious about men who refuse to follow his orders, the king sends for Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.

“Is it true,” the king asks, “that you do not serve my gods or worship the image of gold I have set up?”

The king then gives no-nonsense instructions. He orders the men to worship the image.

If they don’t, they’ll be thrown into the fiery furnace.

“Then what god will be able to rescue you from my hand?” the king asks.

That’s when the three men say some of the bravest words you’d find in the Bible.

“If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us from your Majesty’s hand,” they say. “But even if he does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.”

If the king wanted to give these guys a break before, he’s thinking differently now.

He’s furious.

Nebuchadnezzar orders the furnace to be heated seven times hotter and commands some his strongest soldiers to tie up the men and throw them into it.

I heard a pastor say years ago that when kings wanted to humiliate prisoners before execution, they’d have them stripped of their clothes.

But nobody wastes time doing that.

The men are still wearing their robes and other garments when they’re tied up and thrown into the furnace. The furnace is so hot that fire kills the soldiers who threw them into it.

Firmly tied, the men fall into the furnace.

Suddenly, the king leaps to his feet in amazement and asks his advisers:

“Weren’t there three men we tied up and threw into the fire?”

Everyone agrees the king’s math is correct.

“Look!” the king says, “I see four men walking around in the fire – unbound and unharmed – and the fourth looks like a son of the gods.”

Nebuchadnezzar approaches the furnace’s opening and shouts, “Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, servants of the Most High God, come out! Come here!”

OK. Stop the bus.

Did you notice the king - who wondered what god would deliver these men from his hand - is now calling them servants of the Most High God?

And the king certainly doesn’t try to order the fourth man out of the fire.

The three men, who rightly disobeyed the king’s order to bow to a statue, now obediently come out of the fire.

All the king’s men – his royal advisers – gather around the three guys with the fireproof faith.

Not a hair on their heads is singed. Their robes aren’t scorched.

And they don’t even smell like smoke or fire.

The king praises the Hebrew men’s God.

Nebuchadnezzar orders that anyone who says anything against their God be cut into pieces and their houses turned into rubble.

“For no other god can save in this way,” the king says.

The king then promotes the three Hebrew men.

We may never face a fiery furnace decision like those men, but do we face times when – like Joyce – someone wants us to do something dishonest?

Or do we face little decisions that may not seem so bad on the outset, yet compromise our beliefs?

Do we watch a movie – that just has a little bad stuff in it – rather than turn the TV channel or even leave the theater after we’ve paid for the show?

A few years ago, one of my gal pals and I went to a movie. I was uneasy when the characters started using vile language.

But I thought that would subside as the plot progressed and the movie would get better.

It didn’t.

After the show, my friend and I left. She didn’t like the language either.

I felt so bad the next day at church. I wish we’d just left the movie, even though we’d paid for it.

The sad thing is – the filmmakers could have told the movie’s poignant story without the terrible language.

Whether a small or large compromise, it can take courage to stand up and do what’s right.

I’m glad Joyce did the right thing years ago and I’m so glad we have the example of those brave Hebrew men.

Both trusted God with their outcomes – no matter what those would have been.

And while it’s true not every situation turns out so well, I think we’d all like to have the God-fueled courage to do what’s right.

Even when it’s hard.

Because in the end, the reward from the God, who walks with us through every fire, is worth it.