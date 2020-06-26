Columbus Community Hospital recommends regular checkups for adolescents and teens

Growing up won’t stop during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor should checkups for your children or teens.
Adolescence is a time of transition full of physical and emotional changes. Although national and state recommendations encourage social distancing, it is still important to check in with your child’s pediatrician, family physician or primary care provider.
Health checks are opportunities for health care professionals to detect physical and mental health issues and promote healthy behaviors in your children.
When you bring your children in for a checkup, health professionals monitor the overall health of your children, including their growth and development. They check cardiovascular health, update vaccinations and scan for musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, vision and hearing issues, and abnormalities on their skin.
They also try to identify and prevent any unhealthy habits, such as:
- Unhealthy diet and exercise patterns
- Inadequate sleep patterns
- Alcohol, tobacco, vaping or drug use
- Sexual behaviors
- Personal hygiene issues
Additionally, they check for conditions that could interfere with social and emotional development, including mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety.
The current pandemic could lead to increased isolation, depression and distress for children and teens. Disruptions in their schedules and changes to their typical social circles could lead to more serious issues. That’s why it’s important to put their health first. Schedule a checkup today.
For more information on how Columbus Community Hospital is responding to COVID-19 or to find resources on coping with changes due to the pandemic, please visit www.columbushosp.org.
