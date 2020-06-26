Columbus Community Hospital recommends regular checkups for adolescents and teens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up won’t stop during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nor should checkups for your children or teens.

Adolescence is a time of transition full of physical and emotional changes. Although national and state recommendations encourage social distancing, it is still important to check in with your child’s pediatrician, family physician or primary care provider.

Health checks are opportunities for health care professionals to detect physical and mental health issues and promote healthy behaviors in your children.

When you bring your children in for a checkup, health professionals monitor the overall health of your children, including their growth and development. They check cardiovascular health, update vaccinations and scan for musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, vision and hearing issues, and abnormalities on their skin.

They also try to identify and prevent any unhealthy habits, such as:

- Unhealthy diet and exercise patterns

- Inadequate sleep patterns

- Alcohol, tobacco, vaping or drug use

- Sexual behaviors

- Personal hygiene issues