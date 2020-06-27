Hernia: Don't delay treatment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you feel pressure when you're bending and lifting? Or when you cough and strain? Have you noticed a small, tender bulge in your groin? Perhaps you have no symptoms, but your health care provider discovered the problem during an exam. The diagnosis: an inguinal hernia.

What's a hernia?

When abdominal tissue protrudes through a weak spot or tear, it's called a hernia. In men, inguinal hernias occur in the area where the spermatic cord and blood vessels that supply the testicles pass out of the abdominal cavity and into the scrotum. In women, hernias develop at the point where the ligament that holds the uterus connects to the tissue around the vaginal opening.

Inguinal hernias are common, occurring more often in men. They can be triggered by defects present at birth, weight lifting, sudden twists or pulls, weight gain, straining or everyday wear and tear.

A hernia might not cause too much trouble at first. But without prompt treatment, it can lead to severe problems. In men, the intestines can protrude into the scrotum, causing pain and swelling. The hernia can reach a point where it won't go back in, called incarceration. When nearby tissues cut off blood flow to this incarcerated area, gangrene can follow.

Surgery offers relief