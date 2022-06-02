Like Jesus, change the people around you

The response to last week's horrific shooting in Ulvade, Texas, was sadly predictable.

Whether it was more guns, less guns, more laws, less laws, the availability of weapons or mental health, both sides knew the reasons and had the solutions.

But if we seek real change, we have to first understand that government is downstream from culture. Expecting senators and congressmembers, legislatures or the president to actually make a difference in the world is folly. They are fully reactive to what we've created in this country.

There's also something to be said about seeking government solutions for problems in general, but we'll save that conversation for another day.

Creating actual change means changing the culture, and that's never going to happen in Washington, Lincoln or the Columbus City Council. We as a nation and as a people have created a culture that politicians simply react to.

Any sort of legislation in response to this incident, and every other, is trimming the branches that produce wicked fruit rather than addressing the wickedness at the root.

Make no mistake about it, the culture we've created in the past 60 years is a wicked one that has no value for human life and denies the dignity of humanity as children of God.

The womb is meant to be the safest place for a child. When we've introduced the death penalty into that realm it gradually has an effect. You can't murder 60 million babies and not expect that to seep into the culture.

When children have become a burden to your career or your wealth or your romance or your conquest for power, you get Uvalde.

When marriage has become about romance instead of a life-long commitment made to God, children and the community, you get Uvalde.

When people are told they're random stardust guided by some invisible hand of evolution rather than a child of God made in his image and meant for divine sonship, you get Uvalde.

Real, significant, lasting change must be achieved with one another, person to person.

Jesus came not seeking to overthrow the Romans or install himself as a Jewish leader. His solutions weren't grand gestures of power or control. He started with 12 friends, and those 12 friends changed the people around them, and those people changed the people around them, and so on, and so on, and eventually, that changed the world.

Do what you do best every day for the glory of God and you will make a difference. We all have a role to play. You might find yours insignificant in comparison to others. That's not the way the Lord sees you. There is no need to be a hero for Jesus. You cannot merit more of his love than he already wants to give. But you can bring him glory by being the best version of what he made you.

Love one another. See Jesus in the people around you. Change hearts and minds by starting with your friends and family.

John 15:16 - You did not choose me, no, I chose you; and I commissioned you to go out and bear fruit, fruit that will last; and then the father will give you anything you ask in my name.

