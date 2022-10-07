Meet Luke! He is a 9-month-old Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retriever mix! He is a very shy and quiet pup. A... View on PetFinder
Lakeview High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game. The following students are candidates fo…
"To die at 20 years old, 21, 22 years old — it's too young to die," one neighbor said. "It's not right."
A food truck in Columbus is getting a new life as part of a mission to nourish those in need both physically and spiritually.
"I've been with this department for 25 years and can't remember anything as horrible," said LPD Assistant Chief Michen Morrow.
Platte County
With cooler weather around the corner, there will be a variety of events taking place in Columbus to help usher in the arrival of fall.
A person working in the area found the body along Road 26 east of Harvard and alerted the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Sallie Gilmer had called police to report her 70-year-old father, Jesse Gilmer, was unconscious at 4 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Theresa Ewins said. When police arrived, they found him dead.
Officer Jon Alstrom and K9 Bane were headed to a multi-agency drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus. The cruiser is a total loss.
After eight years in business selling and repairing machinery and selling specialized parts, H2 Equipment upgraded to a new facility in late J…
