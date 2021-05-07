MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Perrin loves helping patients through rehab process

Seven years ago, she started in cardiopulmonary.

“(In my role), I take on the full management of making sure I have enough staffing, the budgeting, patient flow, ensuring the services are provided to our patients,” Perrin said. “I get to help (patients) after they’ve had their acute event to learn how to take care of their heart or their lungs.”

Perrin also gets to build more relationships with the patients, she added.

“They become part of my family because we get to see them for a longer extended time,” she said.

Exercise is the No. 1 medicine for a lot of diseases, she said. At first, the patients start slow with a six-minute walk to establish a baseline. Over time, hospital staff increase their exercise and in turn, the patients increase their breathing ability and how their heart functions.

“It also can decrease the amount of medications you need in the long run as well,” Perrin said.