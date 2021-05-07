MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Perrin loves helping patients through rehab process

Lisa Perrin has helped many patients in her 18-year-long career at Columbus Community Hospital. But during the pandemic, for the first time she helped a patient go to heaven.
He died during a period where the department was closed after COVID-19 cases increased last fall.
“It was nice to be there to help him get through that when his family couldn’t be here,” said Perrin, CCH's cardiopulmonary rehab manager. “But it was also quite sad to see that happen as well.”
He had been in the program for a while, she added.
“I miss his smile and him coming in,” Perrin said.
Throughout her life, Perrin has always known she wanted to be in medicine.
“If anybody was sick, usually animals or people, I was always trying to make them feel better,” she said. “I had an aunt who was a nurse, so she kind of led me into medicine.”
She went into nursing school to be a doctor, originally, but found nursing instead.
“It’s a different philosophy where you get to spend time with patients and get to see them progress,” she noted.
Katie Olson, her cousin, works in radiology in Broken Bow and saw Perrin go through nursing school.
“She is one of the most compassionate, hardworking people I’ve ever met. She always puts others before herself and I just want to be half as cool as her,” Olson said.
Perrin has always been driven, Olson said.
“I knew I wanted to take care of people just like her,” she added. “She has (gone) above and beyond. She’s worked her way up the ladder and she never wants to just stay stagnant. She’s always looking to do more and help more.”
She was influential in Olson’s decision to do nursing, and they once worked alongside each other for a couple of years while Olson was finishing school.
Perrin went to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Lincoln for nursing. Her first job after that was as a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Elizabeth’s.
“As you go through nursing school, they give you a nice broad overview of nursing. So you’ll do like pathophysiology, which focuses on the whole body, but then we go into different specialties, med surge, OB, pediatrics, ICU, the complex care,” Perrin said.
When she started at St. Elizabeth’s, she had an opportunity to be the CNA for ICU and progressive care.
“That’s when I decided I loved critical care and the heart and the lungs,” Perrin said.
Perrin started as a registered nurse in the ICU and Acute Care at Columbus Community Hospital. She worked in that position for five years and then became the clinical coordinator of ICU.
“It was more a shift towards leadership and development of the ICU staff and policies and procedures, but also still taking care of ICU patients,” Perrin said.
She also was a charge nurse, so she would help oversee all the nurses on the floor for the day. It’s a “chaos coordinator,” she said.
Seven years ago, she started in cardiopulmonary.
“(In my role), I take on the full management of making sure I have enough staffing, the budgeting, patient flow, ensuring the services are provided to our patients,” Perrin said. “I get to help (patients) after they’ve had their acute event to learn how to take care of their heart or their lungs.”
Perrin also gets to build more relationships with the patients, she added.
“They become part of my family because we get to see them for a longer extended time,” she said.
Exercise is the No. 1 medicine for a lot of diseases, she said. At first, the patients start slow with a six-minute walk to establish a baseline. Over time, hospital staff increase their exercise and in turn, the patients increase their breathing ability and how their heart functions.
“It also can decrease the amount of medications you need in the long run as well,” Perrin said.
Rehab usually takes about three months, she noted, but patients have the option to roll over into a department program called the Columbus Community Hospital Medically at Risk Wellness Program. Those patients in the program can stay for longer.
When they graduate, patients ring the big bell on the wall. Everybody in the room claps for them.
“We had one that just recently graduated. She was only able to walk 200 feet in six minutes and when she left she was able to walk 900 feet at the end,” Perrin added. “We are blessed to get to know her and be part of her journey. It was amazing and she brightens our day every time she comes through the door.”
