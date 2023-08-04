Margaret 'Margie' Miksch OBITUARIES Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 5, 1934 – August 3, 2023 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Myles Farmer has been suspended from Nebraska football, Matt Rhule announces On the opening day of Nebraska football’s training camp, Husker coach Matt Rhule delivered surprising news: That two-year starter Myles Farmer… Young Lady Vikes gain valuable experience at Top 10 Lakeview volleyball brought its young team to the Top 10 camp in Kearney picking up valuable reps against quality opposition before the start … PROPERTY TRANSFERS - July 29 Platte County Candice Thornam Candice Lee (Runge) Thornam PROPERTY TRANSFERS - Aug. 3 Butler County