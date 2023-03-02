COLUMBUS, Neb. — Chuck McCumber, P.E., has retired after more than 15 years of service.

McCumber joined Loup in 2007 as the Engineering Supervisor at the Columbus General Office. His duties included system design of lines and substations. He also evaluated and purchased equipment and systems in conjunction with Loup’s load management and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) programs.

McCumber has an Associate of Applied Science degree in Engineering from Northwest Wyoming Community College, a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wyoming, and a master’s degree in Engineering Management from the University of Kansas. He earned his Professional Engineering license in 2009.

McCumber and his wife, Sandy, are the parents of two children: Jake and Emily. They have two grandchildren.