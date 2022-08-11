 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Aug. 11

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 9

1:24 a.m., animal; unable to locate

8:20 a.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

8:50 a.m., 911 hang up; employee error alarm

9:39 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate

10:06 a.m., assist other agency; report taken

10:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:47 a.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged

1:07 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate

2:17 p.m., wanted person; arrest

2:57 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate

3:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:30 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

9:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

