Media Log - Aug. 11

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 9
1:24 a.m., animal; unable to locate
8:20 a.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
8:50 a.m., 911 hang up; employee error alarm
9:39 a.m., suspicious person; unable to locate
10:06 a.m., assist other agency; report taken
10:50 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:47 a.m., motorist assist, abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
1:07 p.m., traffic hazard; unable to locate
2:17 p.m., wanted person; arrest
2:57 p.m., welfare check; unable to locate
3:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:30 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
9:51 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.