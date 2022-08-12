 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Aug. 12

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 10

12:32 a.m., voluntary contact; information

12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

7:18 a.m., burglar alarm audible; false alarm

8:45 a.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy

10:08 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

12:57 p.m., assist other agency, found property; assistance

2:14 p.m., lost property; report taken

2:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:22 p.m., traffic stop; no report taken

5:46 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency

6:09 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; citation issued, arrest

6:56 p.m., sick, welfare check; patient treated, transported by EMS

8:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:44 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, DUI; arrest, tow report, traffic accident report

Citations

6:27 p.m., Daeana Yong; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state

Arrests

6:27 p.m., Daeana Yong; no operators license/non-waiverable

