Media Log - Aug. 12

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 10
12:32 a.m., voluntary contact; information
12:52 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:18 a.m., burglar alarm audible; false alarm
8:45 a.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy
10:08 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
12:57 p.m., assist other agency, found property; assistance
2:14 p.m., lost property; report taken
2:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:22 p.m., traffic stop; no report taken
5:46 p.m., reckless driver; referred to partner agency
6:09 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; citation issued, arrest
6:56 p.m., sick, welfare check; patient treated, transported by EMS
8:21 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:44 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury, DUI; arrest, tow report, traffic accident report
Citations
6:27 p.m., Daeana Yong; no operators license/non-waiverable, speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
6:27 p.m., Daeana Yong; no operators license/non-waiverable