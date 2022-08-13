Media Log - Aug. 13

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 11
6:45 a.m., burglar alarm audible; event canceled
3:25 p.m., 911 open line; no report taken
3:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:34 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:06 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; written warning
7:34 p.m., suspicious vehicle; unable to locate
9:10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:41 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:52 p.m., missing person; canceled (prior to arrival on scene)
11:02 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
Citations
No citations reported.
Arrests
No arrests reported.