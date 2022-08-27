 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - August 27

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 25

1:37 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken 

7:07 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; written warning

9:24 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:20 a.m., order violation; report taken

12:52 p.m., welfare check, intoxicated; citation issued, unfounded

1:40 p.m., trespass; report taken

2:09 p.m., found property; unfounded

3:21 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

5:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:29 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

9:29 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy

10:51 p.m., traffic stop; arrest

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made. 

