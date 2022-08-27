Media Log - August 27

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 25
1:37 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
7:07 a.m., pivot spraying roadway; written warning
9:24 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:35 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:20 a.m., order violation; report taken
12:52 p.m., welfare check, intoxicated; citation issued, unfounded
1:40 p.m., trespass; report taken
2:09 p.m., found property; unfounded
3:21 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
5:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:29 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
9:29 p.m., pivot spraying roadway; handled by officer/deputy
10:51 p.m., traffic stop; arrest
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.