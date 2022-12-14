 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Dec. 14

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 10

12:48 a.m., motorist assist, DUI, motor vehicle accident hit & run; arrest, report taken, tow report

12:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

10:38 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound

10:47 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, property

11:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:49 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

11:50 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

12:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:07 p.m., traffic hazard; no action taken

2:40 p.m., speak to officer; report taken

2:45 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy

3:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:41 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

4:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:14 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

5:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:57 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:28 p.m., reckless driver, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report

11:02 p.m., assault; arrest

Citations

1:01 a.m., Heidy Alas Cortez; no operators license/waiverable

12:24 p.m., Orlando Loeza Garcia; no proof of insurance, no valid registration county/state

4:43 p.m., Reynalda Carpenter; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state

Arrests

11:02 p.m., Louis Rodriguez Serrano; assault 2nd degree

11:02 p.m., Jhonas Reve; assault 2nd degree

