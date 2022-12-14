Media Log - Dec. 14

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 10
12:48 a.m., motorist assist, DUI, motor vehicle accident hit & run; arrest, report taken, tow report
12:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:38 a.m., animal; animal placed in pound
10:47 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued, property
11:40 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:49 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:50 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
12:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:04 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:07 p.m., traffic hazard; no action taken
2:40 p.m., speak to officer; report taken
2:45 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
3:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:46 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:41 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
4:53 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:14 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:30 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:31 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:57 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
8:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:21 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:28 p.m., reckless driver, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report
11:02 p.m., assault; arrest
Citations
1:01 a.m., Heidy Alas Cortez; no operators license/waiverable
12:24 p.m., Orlando Loeza Garcia; no proof of insurance, no valid registration county/state
4:43 p.m., Reynalda Carpenter; speeding 16-20 MPH county/state
Arrests
11:02 p.m., Louis Rodriguez Serrano; assault 2nd degree
11:02 p.m., Jhonas Reve; assault 2nd degree