Media Log - Dec. 20

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media LogPlatte County Sheriff’s OfficeDec. 164:18 a.m., traffic hazard; unit cancelled en route
11:13 a.m., animal; no report taken
1:40 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, wanted person; traffic accident report, patient treated, property, tow report
2:01 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken, tow report
3:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:07 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
4:31 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
5:36 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
9:05 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
10:24 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report
11:47 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy
CitationsNo citations were made.
Arrests11 p.m., Jackie Yates; DUI, 15+, fail to stay in lane
Dec. 174:37 a.m., burglar alarm, silent; unit cancelled, employee error
5:17 a.m., panic alarm—silent; handled by officer/deputy
10:32 a.m., citizen assist; report taken
12:55 p.m., fraud, forgery; report taken
1:15 p.m., speak to officer; GOA/UATL
2:23 p.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy
2:29 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
2:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic accident report
3:33 p.m., suspicious person; transport/escort given
5:50 p.m., civil, civil standby; no action taken
5:50 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
CitationsNo citations were made.
ArrestsNo arrests were made.
Dec. 181:28 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken
6:12 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
6:29 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
7:01 a.m., 911 hang up; GOA/UATL
11:33 a.m., threats; no report taken
12:02 p.m., speak to officer, welfare check; verbal warning
2:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:35 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
5:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:10 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:35 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy
CitationsNo citations were made.
ArrestsNo arrests were made.