 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - Dec. 20

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media LogPlatte County Sheriff’s OfficeDec. 164:18 a.m., traffic hazard; unit cancelled en route

11:13 a.m., animal; no report taken

1:40 p.m., motor vehicle accident with injury, wanted person; traffic accident report, patient treated, property, tow report

2:01 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit and run; report taken, tow report

3:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:07 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL

4:31 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy

5:36 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

9:05 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

People are also reading…

10:24 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report

11:47 p.m., assist other agency; handled by officer/deputy

CitationsNo citations were made.

Arrests11 p.m., Jackie Yates; DUI, 15+, fail to stay in lane

Dec. 174:37 a.m., burglar alarm, silent; unit cancelled, employee error

5:17 a.m., panic alarm—silent; handled by officer/deputy

10:32 a.m., citizen assist; report taken

12:55 p.m., fraud, forgery; report taken

1:15 p.m., speak to officer; GOA/UATL

2:23 p.m., suspicious; handled by officer/deputy

2:29 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken

2:31 p.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; traffic accident report

3:33 p.m., suspicious person; transport/escort given

5:50 p.m., civil, civil standby; no action taken

5:50 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

CitationsNo citations were made.

ArrestsNo arrests were made.

Dec. 181:28 a.m., abandoned vehicle; no action taken

6:12 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

6:29 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued

7:01 a.m., 911 hang up; GOA/UATL

11:33 a.m., threats; no report taken

12:02 p.m., speak to officer, welfare check; verbal warning

2:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:11 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:35 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

5:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:10 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

8:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:35 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy

CitationsNo citations were made.

ArrestsNo arrests were made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News