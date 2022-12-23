 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Media Log - Dec. 23

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 21

12:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:33 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

5:46 a.m., motorist assist; GOA/UATL

7:34 a.m., cattle out; GOA/UATL

9:43 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

10:49 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL

11:00 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; no report taken

12:09 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contacr

12:35 p.m., theft; report taken

2:14 p.m., speak to officer; report taken

2:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued

3:50 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

4:31 p.m., theft; report taken

5:08 p.m., theft; report taken

9:49 p.m., speak to officer; no report taken

10:15 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop, DUI; arrest, property, report taken, tow report

Citations

4:46 p.m., Beverly Woeppel; fail to yield ROW-entering roadway

Arrests

No arrests were made.

