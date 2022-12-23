Media Log - Dec. 23

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 21
12:12 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:33 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
5:46 a.m., motorist assist; GOA/UATL
7:34 a.m., cattle out; GOA/UATL
9:43 a.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
10:49 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
11:00 a.m., burglar alarm - silent; no report taken
12:09 p.m., welfare check; assignment completed/settled by contacr
12:35 p.m., theft; report taken
2:14 p.m., speak to officer; report taken
2:34 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:23 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
3:50 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
4:31 p.m., theft; report taken
5:08 p.m., theft; report taken
9:49 p.m., speak to officer; no report taken
10:15 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop, DUI; arrest, property, report taken, tow report
Citations
4:46 p.m., Beverly Woeppel; fail to yield ROW-entering roadway
Arrests
No arrests were made.