Media Log - Dec. 28

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 26
2:36 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:29 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound
3:10 p.m., domestic violent; citation issued, report taken
4:13 p.m., welfare check; no action taken
4:16 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact
5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
6:25 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning
7:31 p.m., reckless driver; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.