Media Log - Dec. 28

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 26

2:36 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken

12:29 p.m., animal; animal placed in pound

3:10 p.m., domestic violent; citation issued, report taken

4:13 p.m., welfare check; no action taken

4:16 p.m., motorist assist; assignment completed/settled by contact

5:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

6:25 p.m., reckless driver, traffic stop; written warning

7:31 p.m., reckless driver; written warning

Citations 

No citations were made.

Arrests

No arrests were made.

