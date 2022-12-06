 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Media Log - Dec. 6

  • 0

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log

Platte County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 2

2:50 a.m., suspicious person; no action taken

8:13 a.m., stolen vehicle; report taken

1:07 p.m., threats, assault; report taken, arrest, transported by EMS

1:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:57 p.m., lost property; no report taken

6:27 p.m., citizen assist; handled by officer/deputy

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

People are also reading…

No arrests were made.

Dec. 3

7:03 a.m., harassment; handled by officer/deputy

8:00 a.m., order violation; handled by officer/deputy

8:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:02 p.m., found property; property

2:41 p.m., wanted person; arrest

3:10 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken

4:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:13 p.m., wildlife; GOA/UATL

4:14 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL

6:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

8:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

9:52 p.m., motorist assist; assistance

10:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning

11:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

Citations

No citations were made.

Arrests

2:50 p.m., James Stacken; arrest

Dec. 4

12:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

12:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning

2:40 a.m., 911 open line; GOA/UATL

3:21 a.m., citizen assist, assault; assistance, transported by EMS

11:35 a.m., suicide threats; report taken

3:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

3:29 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy

4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

4:27 p.m., traffic stop; correction card

5:34 p.m., extra patrol; report taken

6:05 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL

6:22 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report

9:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning

10:13 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report

10:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued

10:55 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken

Citations

10:20 p.m., Brandon Day; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan

Arrests

No arrests were made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News