Media Log - Dec. 6

Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 2
2:50 a.m., suspicious person; no action taken
8:13 a.m., stolen vehicle; report taken
1:07 p.m., threats, assault; report taken, arrest, transported by EMS
1:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:57 p.m., lost property; no report taken
6:27 p.m., citizen assist; handled by officer/deputy
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Dec. 3
7:03 a.m., harassment; handled by officer/deputy
8:00 a.m., order violation; handled by officer/deputy
8:44 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:02 p.m., found property; property
2:41 p.m., wanted person; arrest
3:10 p.m., dispute/argument; report taken
4:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:13 p.m., wildlife; GOA/UATL
4:14 p.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
6:49 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:37 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:52 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
10:24 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
11:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
2:50 p.m., James Stacken; arrest
Dec. 4
12:01 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:28 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:40 a.m., 911 open line; GOA/UATL
3:21 a.m., citizen assist, assault; assistance, transported by EMS
11:35 a.m., suicide threats; report taken
3:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:29 p.m., welfare check; handled by officer/deputy
4:13 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:27 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
5:34 p.m., extra patrol; report taken
6:05 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
6:22 p.m., motor vehicle accident non-injury; traffic accident report
9:43 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:13 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report
10:14 p.m., traffic stop; written warning, citation issued
10:55 p.m., traffic stop; arrest, report taken
Citations
10:20 p.m., Brandon Day; no valid registration-car/pickup/stepvan
Arrests
No arrests were made.