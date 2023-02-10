Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 8
12:23 a.m., welfare check; GOA/UATL
3:05 a.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
6:06 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:57 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
9:27 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; report taken
9:55 a.m., motor vehicle accident hit & run; citation issued
11:07 a.m., fire other; written warning
2:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:16 p.m., traffic stop; no report taken
3:23 p.m., traffic stop; no report taken
3:26 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:35 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:56 p.m., suspicious vehicle; GOA/UATL
7:09 p.m., dispute/argument; handled by officer/deputy
7:13 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
8:09 p.m., dispute, argument; handled by officer/deputy
8:40 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
8:52 p.m., burglar alarm - silent; building secure
11:03 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
No arrests were made.