Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media LogPlatte County Sheriff’s OfficeFeb. 910:13 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
1:08 p.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
1:53 p.m., suspicious; GOA/UATL
4:16 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:17 p.m., suspicious person; handled by officer/deputy
4:35 p.m., motorist assist; handled by officer/deputy
5:52 p.m., dispute/argument; handed by officer/deputy
7:08 p.m., threats; handled by officer/deputy
10:59 p.m., suspicious; GOA/UATL
CitationsNo citations were made.
ArrestsNo arrests were made.