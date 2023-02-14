Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 10
3:15 a.m., suspicious; unfounded
8:13 a.m., speak to officer; civil
10:12 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
1:39 p.m., fraud/forgery; report taken
2:33 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:40 p.m., threats; report taken
5:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
5:43 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
6:08 p.m., animal; handled by officer/deputy
People are also reading…
7 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
7:03 p.m., domestic violent; arrest
8 p.m., traffic hazard; GOA/UATL
8:56 p.m., animal; information
Citations
10:12 a.m., Kwatario Patterson; no operators license/waiverable
2:35 p.m., Francky Ortiz Henriquez; fail to renew registration; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Feb. 11
8:12 a.m., theft; no report taken
11:06 a.m., wanted person; arrest, report taken
2:02 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:08 p.m., motorist assist; no action taken
2:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:47 p.m., wanted person, recovered vehicle; arrest, report taken
7:59 p.m., out of unit follow-up; handled by officer/deputy
8:55 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued, written warning
9:23 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
9:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:02 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
11:12 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
11:21 p.m., motorist assist; assistance
Citations
3:00 p.m., Cristina Arteaga Coyt; commit child abuse negligently/no serious injury, assault by mutual consent
Arrests
No arrests were made.
Feb. 12
12:31 a.m., traffic stop; no action taken
12:37 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:24 a.m., traffic stop, drugs, DUI; arrest, property seized
11:28 a.m., abandoned vehicle; vehicle marked and tagged
1:05 p.m., traffic hazard; no report taken
1:25 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:44 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:57 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:06 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:15 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:40 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
2:58 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:38 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
3:50 p.m., traffic stop; no action taken
4:08 p.m., traffic stop; correction card
8:18 p.m., disorderly; arrest
10:25 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:36 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:55 p.m., traffic stop, DUI; arrest, report taken, tow report
Citations
No citations were made.
Arrests
8:32 p.m., Richard Perrine; obstruct a peace officer, assault/threaten another menacing manner