Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 13
12:22 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:29 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:38 a.m., motorist assist; no action taken
2:43 a.m., traffic stop; arrest, tow report
3:51 a.m., assist other agency, stolen vehicle; report taken
7:20 a.m., fight; handled by officer/deputy
9:24 a.m., 911 open line; handled by officer/deputy
9:40 a.m., traffic stop; citation issued
10:53 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:18 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:52 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
1:45 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
2:59 p.m., assist other agency; referred to partner agency
6:51 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded
7:08 p.m., assist other agency; assistance
8:00 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:54 p.m., welfare check; unfounded
Citations
2:43 a.m., Amy Sindelar; possess/consume open alcohol container
2:43 a.m., Justine Sanchez; possess/consume open alcohol container
2:43 a.m., Krista Perrin; possess/consume open alcohol container
Arrests
2:51 a.m., Dylan White; drive during revocation/impound-1st