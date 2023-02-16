Columbus Platte County Joint Communications Center Media Log
Platte County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 14
7:16 a.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
8:52 a.m., speak to officer; handled by officer/deputy
9 a.m., suspicious; information
9:03 a.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:01 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
12:57 p.m., motorist assist; information
1:19 p.m., motorist assist; vehicle marked and tagged
2:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
2:29 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:24 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
4:33 p.m., traffic hazard; no report taken, referred to partner agency
6:06 p.m., traffic stop; citation issued
8:42 p.m., traffic hazard; handled by officer/deputy
8:55 p.m., 911 open line; unfounded
9:22 p.m., traffic stop; written warning
10:49 p.m., reckless driver; GOA/UATL
Citations
6:13 p.m., Blanca Guit Ramos; speeding 11-15 MPH county/state
Arrests
No arrests were made.